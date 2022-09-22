Public Library of Enid and Garfield County

The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. (News & Eagle file photo)

 News & Eagle File Photo

ENID, Okla. — Enid’s library offers weekly U.S. citizenship classes to help people prepare for the naturalization test and interview.

Public Library of Enid and Garfield County hosts the classes at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday in the Great Plains Room.

According to a press release from the city of Enid, the course introduces students to historical and cultural information used on the naturalization test and explores the steps of the naturalization process.

Classes, which are held in English, are designed for adults who already have obtained a green card and are studying for the exam.

For more information about the U.S. citizenship classes, contact Margo Holmes by emailing mholmes@enid.org or calling (580) 616-7183.

For information about other events at the library, located at 120 W. Maine, visit https://enid.okpls.org/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you