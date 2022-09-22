ENID, Okla. — Enid’s library offers weekly U.S. citizenship classes to help people prepare for the naturalization test and interview.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County hosts the classes at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday in the Great Plains Room.
According to a press release from the city of Enid, the course introduces students to historical and cultural information used on the naturalization test and explores the steps of the naturalization process.
Classes, which are held in English, are designed for adults who already have obtained a green card and are studying for the exam.
For more information about the U.S. citizenship classes, contact Margo Holmes by emailing mholmes@enid.org or calling (580) 616-7183.
For information about other events at the library, located at 120 W. Maine, visit https://enid.okpls.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.