ENID, Okla. — A new book club, Teens Read Banned Books, celebrating the right to read, is being offered at 5:30 p.m. monthly at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. The club will meet every last Tuesday of the month.
The group held its first meeting Tuesday during Banned Books Week, which extends through Saturday and is marked each September. The club selected a "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian" by Sherman Alexie from the American Library Association’s Most Challenged Book List and will discuss it during the Oct. 27 meeting. The book deals with addiction and there are characters who die, according to a library representative. The book is written from the perspective of an American Indian boy who opts to attend the school in town rather than the one on the reservation, which causes turmoil in his culture. Ten copies of the book are available for checkout at the library's service desk.
In-library participation is limited to 10 people, and masks covering nose and mouth are required. A virtual option also is available. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/3hCVMLe.
For information about this and other events, go to enid.okpls.org. The library is at 120 W Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.