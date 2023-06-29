ENID, Okla. — The once quiet atmosphere of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County erupted in cheers as drones, beach balls and ping pong balls soared through the air.
Mad Science, a group that hosts educational science presentations for children, entertained a group of more than 60 children on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the Great Plains Room of library.
Susan Shewey, the library’s children’s programming coordinator, said the presentation aligned with the library’s yearly theme, “All Together Now.” The presentation’s theme was “Great Pairings in Science.”
“That might be chemical bonds, it might be famous scientists,” Shewey predicted before the presentation.
Shewey’s predictions were correct.
Children learned of the scientists who founded modern technology, like Marie Curie and the Wright brothers, through interactive activities that kept them engaged for the hour-long presentation. Each activity involved a team-building element that reinforced the importance of working as a group.
Children held up a mock X-ray that showed a volunteer swallowed a spoon, a grenade and a cat. As each X-ray was revealed, the children laughed hysterically.
Multiple activities involving a blow dryer, beach balls and ping pong balls demonstrated a wind tunnel, and children had to work together to complete a goal, such as catching a ball in a basket or catching a ball by hand.
The robotics portion of was the highlight of the presentation.
A small drone was sent flying throughout the presentation room, and children were instructed to hold their hands up when the drone neared them to send it flying in the other direction. Each child was on the edge of their seat in hopes of the drone passing through their area.
Another activity, involving a blindfold, claw arm, a hat, a necklace and a cup, demonstrated the programming of a robot. One child was blindfolded and given a claw arm, and another child instructed her to pick up each item and place them on her head or in her hand.
After the presentation was over, children flooded the downstairs of the library to visit three experiment stations and a photo booth.
This was not Mad Science’s first visit to the Enid library. Last year, Mad Science gave a presentation on oceans to pair with “Oceans of Possibilities,” last year’s library theme.
A traffic jam delayed the presentation by a few minutes, but the children’s laughter and smiles implied it was worth the wait.
“I’m glad they made it in time, it’s very fun,” Shewey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.