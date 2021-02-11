ENID, Okla. — Local veterans, military personnel and their families can help tell the story of the U.S. military with a new exhibit at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Veterans can submit photographs of tattoos and their accompanying stories, as well as other military-related artifacts.
The library will be collecting items through March 15, according to a press release.
All collected items will be on display in the library lobby beginning March 29 through the end of May, which is Military Appreciation Month.
“Our veterans and military personnel are often a group we don’t fully see,” said Theri Ray, Teen Program and Development coordinator and organizer of the display. “Largely, civilians are often unaware of what being a member of the armed forces means for individuals.”
In particular, the library is looking for the stories behind military-related tattoos, Ray said.
“The tattoos of military personnel often tell the stories of service, loss, triumph and camaraderie,” she said.
Community members interested in participating may do so by filling out the online Google form at enid.okpls.org/news/military-stories, emailing publiclibrary@enid.org or coming to the library and speaking to a staff member.
Additionally, any community members interested in having their stories filmed and the video displayed in the library and on its social media can email publiclibrary@enid.org.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
