ENID, Okla. — Debate over the Enid public library's LGBTQ+ Pride Month book display appears to be coming back next week as board members consider allowing such displays.
The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County's board of directors, which sets the library's policies and procedures, will meet in a special session Monday to propose changing the library’s exhibit and program policies.
Two options for each policy are on the table for the meeting, which is set for noon in the Red Earth Room at the library, located at 120 W. Maine.
One option is a proposal from the board; the other is a version from library staff, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Friday.
In proposal A, exhibits and programs wouldn’t promote as their object “the study of sex, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual preferences, sexual identity, gender identity, or subjects that are of a sexual nature.”
The alternate “B” proposal would not include the verbiage, and the programs section also states that the library does not act “in loco parentis” (in the place of a parent).
“The nature of each library program shall be clearly stated to allow individual library patrons to make informed decisions about which library programs to attend,” the section states. “The library encourages parents/guardians to discuss library programming options with children … It is the responsibility of parents/guardians to determine which library programs are appropriate for their child.”
Any proposed displays or exhibits are approved by the library’s director or deputy director, according to the library’s current policy.
The board also will consider making an official recommendation on the library director position to Gilbert, who said he’d be at the meeting Monday.
Gilbert declined to take a position on the proposed policy changes.
“We respect the library board’s authority and responsibility to set policies that we follow, and I think there’s a variety of opinions on the library board, and we’ll probably find that out … on Monday,” Gilbert said. “We’ll probably have a well-attended meeting.”
Last June, the library’s month-long display of LGBTQ-themed books, commemorating the nation’s Pride Month, drew public criticism for “promoting” the LGBTQ+ experience over Christian religious viewpoints.
These books included “LGBTQ Families: The Ultimate Teen Guide,” by Eve Apelqvist; “Confronting LGBTQ+ Discrimination”; “I Wish You All the Best,” by Mason Deaver; and “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, among others.
Freedom Oklahoma, the state’s LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, sent a statement to the News & Eagle on Friday decrying the proposals that would limit the exhibits and programs.
“The spotlight has been focused on policies like Florida's ‘Don't Say Gay’ law, but just as harmful and nefarious policies are being implemented one library system at a time,” said Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma. “We know that the people of Enid and Garfield County pride themselves on their freedom. But censorship of exhibition and programming material, simply because some people are afraid or uncomfortable of other people’s gender or sexuality, is in direct opposition to freedom, and further, encourages a level of ignorance and fear not in line with the very values of the public library system.”
