ENID, Okla. — Two types of students go to Enid Learning Academy: those who are struggling and those who desire learning enrichment.
The goal of the academy is to meet students where they are by first doing a student assessment. This information helps identify learning gaps so they can customize a reading and math plan.
“We try to customize learning by focusing on the needs of each student,” said Kevin Klamm, Enid Learning Academy director and owner along with his wife, Leslie.
They started the academy in 2004 as a franchise, then converted it to their own learning program in 2006 and have been going strong ever since. They usually see 45-60 students a week and have a trained, certified staff of at least six teachers. They have some students who only come in the summer, those who come only during the school year and some who do both.
“Parents don’t want to see their kids struggle,” Klamm said. “We love to see our kids improve because it makes both the student and the parent feel better.”
He says in about five to six months they reassess and usually see a 1.3 grade increase in reading and two grades in math.
“We make a difference in their skill level,” Klamm said.
Some students want to enrich their learning by going from good to better, Klamm said. He said they feel a sense of urgency when helping a child catch up, but they must be patient in the learning process. Students usually come twice a week and they work on keeping them motivated.
Instead of using the word tutor, they like to say reading lesson just like a person would say they are going to a piano lesson, he said.
“We love what we do,” Klamm said.
His favorite saying is, “The teacher will appear when the student is ready.”
Enid Learning Academy is located at 1915 W. Garriott. The phone number is (580) 237-8322.
