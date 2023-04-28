WASHINGTON — A delegation of Enid leaders, including Mayor George Pankonin, representatives from Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and other leaders in Enid were hosted by Congressman Frank Lucas in Washington, D.C., this week.
In a trip that is taken each year, Enid leaders meet with leaders in Washington to advocate for the city and for Vance Air Force Base.
"I enjoyed meeting with members of the Enid Chamber of Commerce this week," Lucas said in a press release. "The city of Enid is a thriving community with a growing economy whose impact can be felt across Oklahoma. We had a great conversation about community projects and the strong relationship Enid shares with Vance Air Force Base. I look forward to continuing to support the community and business leaders of Enid and the mission of Vance Air Force Base and the 71st Flying Training Wing."
Pankonin said the opportunity to visit with Lucas is a strong collaboration between local leaders and Oklahoma's congressional delegation.
"Congressman Lucas is undoubtedly one of the most engaging members of Congress," Pankonin said. "He brought his message to us in Enid a couple of weeks ago at one of his frequent town hall sessions, then shared his time with many Enid city leaders in Washington this week. I know that I am among the best-informed and best-represented mayors in the country."
Jon Blankenship, chamber president, said Lucas has been a steadfast supporter of Enid and Vance over the years.
"Our Enid group enjoyed and appreciated meeting with him this week to discuss important Vance projects and other opportunities for our city," Blankenship said.
Mike Cooper, military liaison for the city of Enid and a member of Vance Development Authority, said Lucas' support of the military and Oklahoma's military institutions continues to remain a strong commitment.
"After 29 years of support and over $450 million of military construction funding assistance, Congressman Frank Lucas continues to work with us to support the mission at Vance AFB with all the operational facility requirements necessary for Vance AFB to be the 'Best of the Best' for pilot training in the U.S. Air Force," Cooper said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.