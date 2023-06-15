ENID, Okla. — Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are in an enhanced to moderate chance of severe weather this evening with a low chance of tornadic activity, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.
A tornado watch for much of western and central Oklahoma includes Kingfisher, Blaine, Major, Woods and Woodward counties but does not encompass Alfalfa, Garfield or Grant counties, according to the NWS.
The Enid area is in an enhanced chance of severe weather, however, that could include high winds and hail and the possibility of a quarter to a half-inch of rain, the NWS reports. Chances for more severe weather and tornadoes are greater in the far western portion of the state.
Storms are most likely to appear from east to west, with the Enid area in the 7-11 p.m. timeframe, according to the NWS. Storms already are appearing on radar in southwestern Oklahoma.
Tonight’s NWS forecast calls for a 70% chance of scattered storms in the Enid area, and otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a low of 62. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86. Storm chances return Friday night and include to 50% by Saturday night, according to the NWS.
