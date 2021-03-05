Enid High School’s principal is the only district school principal not renewing her contract for the 2021-22 school year.
EHS Principal Jennifer Cruz instead is set to resign effective June after the school year ends, pending approval from Enid Public Schools Board of Education on Monday.
All other principals for Enid Public Schools’ 16 other buildings, along with all EPS administrative officials, are set to be rehired at Monday’s board meeting.
Cruz began her position in July 2020, succeeding Dudley Darrow, who became EPS assistant superintendent of secondary education. Darrow is being rehired for 2021-22.
She was assistant principal at Longfellow Middle School, 2011-2012, and principal at Coolidge Elementary School, 2012-2017. She returned to EPS after being superintendent of schools at Elmore City-Pernell Public Schools since 2017.
Cruz has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Master’s of education from Oklahoma City University, and is currently a school leadership doctoral candidate at Oklahoma State University.
She could not be reached for comment Friday after the meeting agenda was posted.
R. Kendon Mulanax and Ricardo Tarango also will be officially hired as assistant principals at Enid High and Garfield Elementary School, respectively, said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications.
Both had been district administrative interns in their assistant principal positions for the last two years, she said.
Rob Kappus will be rehired as assistant principal for both Glenwood and Monroe elementary schools.
Other resignations to be approved Monday include science teacher Ann Allen, head custodian Katilynn Burkey and food service technician Elizabeth McDonald.
The EPS board members are set to also discuss a district audit report and award a contract for installing new gym floors at several elementary schools during their meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the administrative services building at 500 S. Independence.
