ENID, Okla. — Local hospitals are urging people to not forego needed medical treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center recently released statements to the News & Eagle urging people to seek emergency room care when needed but to use tele-health resources when possible to limit exposure.
Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D., chief medical officer at St. Mary's, said "safer at home" and social distancing measures are important to limit spread of the coronavirus, but he urged people to not avoid needed medical care.
“We understand home isolation is being encouraged," Pontious said, "however, we want to remind you this is not the same as medical isolation.
"If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest emergency department," Pontious said. "Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, so if you are experiencing these symptoms, please don’t delay in seeking emergent care — just like you would have done before COVID-19.”
Emergency rooms at both St. Mary's and Integris Bass remain open and ready to treat patients suffering medical emergencies, the hospitals reported.
"If you are having chest pains, go to an emergency department immediately," advised Tania Warnock, marketing project lead for Integris Bass. "We remain adequately staffed to handle everything a level-three trauma center would normally do."
Both hospitals stressed extra precautions are being taken during the pandemic to protect patients, and emergency departments remain a safe place to come for emergency medical care.
"Our facilities are safe," Warnock said. "If a person does need to be seen in our ED, as soon as they enter the hospital, we are going to temp check them, quick interview them and provide them a mask for their protection and ours. We are doing the same in all of our clinics. We have also increased our cleaning protocols."
St. Mary's, in its press release, reported its emergency department "is open 24/7 and provides a clean and safe environment."
“We don’t want people to wait too long before coming to the emergency department for their life-threatening conditions, due to an understandable fear of being exposed to COVID-19,” Pontious said. “We have a special process for protecting our patients during medical emergencies and want to reassure the community that these procedures are in place at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.”
Pontious said prolonged medical isolation when you’re experiencing concerning symptoms may have a detrimental effect on your health, and so he "strongly encourages people to seek immediate medical care in these situations."
While emergency departments remain open for emergency care, both hospitals also urge people to use tele-health options when possible to limit exposure and prevent spread of coronavirus.
"If you are having mild respiratory symptoms or flu-like illness, it is best to stay home and manage your symptoms in consultation with your primary care provider," according to the St. Mary's press release. "This helps to protect you, your family and the patients in the emergency department."
Warnock, with Integris Bass, said decisions about follow-on care and follow-up visits need to be made between the patient and their doctor.
"There is not a single answer as to whether or not an individual should skip a follow-up," she said. "Each patient's needs are different, and that decision needs to be made in the context of their total health picture."
She said it's best to talk to a physician or primary care provider to determine whether an in-person visit is needed or if tele-health options would suffice.
"Your home is your best defense against COVID-19," Warnock said. "If you can take care of follow-up visits via tele-health, you should do so. This would include acute care and routine follow-up visits."
For warning signs of stroke and heart attack, go the CDC websites at https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/signs_symptoms.htm and https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/heart_attack.htm, respectively.
