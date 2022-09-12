ENID, Okla. — Beginning in Jan. 1, 2021, a law went into effect requiring all hospitals in the United States to post clear and accessible pricing for customers.
In a recent story by Janelle Stecklein, Oklahoma reporter for CNHI, the parent company of the Enid News & Eagle, it was reported that 94% of hospitals in Oklahoma were not in compliance of the law, according to a patient advocacy organization.
Representatives from St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid said their facilities are in compliance with the law.
Bass, in a statement, said it it has practiced price transparency for many years, with providing out-of-pocket charge estimates to patients in 2006 through its Consumer Priceline. The hospital also offers financial counselors by phone or email. Bass also publishes the pricing for services provided at all of its facilities.
The statement also states the hospital's charge master is a list of standard prices established by hospitals for any individual services and supplies provided by the hospitals. All patients receive the same gross charge for items and services, but negotiated charges change based on agreements in place with insurance companies. Charges do not include available discounts for individual insurance coverage or if a person meets the financial assistance criteria needed. The charge master also does not include fees from the surgeon, anesthesiologist or other professional services that are billed separately. Bass said it is best to consult the hospital and insurance provider to get a better picture of a patient's costs for procedures.
Martha Syms, director of quality/risk/patient safety/compliance at St. Mary's, said there are two options listed on St. Mary's website that can help patients navigate the costs of procedures.
The one hospital officials encourage people to use is the Shoppable Servies link, which allows patients to calculate a general cost by entering insurance provider information, the type of procedure and any co-pays or deductibles to help better estimate a cost. Syms said many hospitals utilize the Shoppable Services option to provide more patient-specific pricing for customers. She also said that option fits the needs for the federal transparency pricing law.
Pricing on procedures at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center can be found at https://www.stmarysmc.com/patients/pricing-info-estimates/hospital-pricing-information.
Pricing on procedures at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center can be found at https://integrisok.com/patient-information/pricing.
