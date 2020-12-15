St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center now are using a new treatment option for high-risk COVID-19 patients who do not yet require inpatient care.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November issued an emergency use authorization for the monoclonal antibody therapy Bamlanivimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk adult and pediatric patients who do not yet require hospitalization or oxygen therapy.
“The treatment is administered as soon as possible after testing positive for the virus and within 10 days of symptom onset,” said Jessica Easterwood, director of St. Mary’s pharmacy department. “The injection of antibodies is designed to help shorten the length and severity of the virus and help keep people from becoming severely ill, requiring hospitalization.”
The intravenous infusion is an outpatient procedure that takes approximately one hour to administer, according to a St. Mary’s press release, followed by a short observation period.
“The medication must be prescribed by your physician,” Easterwood said, “and, as with any medication, there are possible side effects.”
Dr. Sarah Matousek, M.D., a pulmonary critical care specialist at Bass, said doctors are seeing promise in the IV antibody therapy, as well as other efforts to shorten the duration and severity of COVID-19.
“We are really excited about this new therapy and the other therapeutics which are coming for treatment of infected patients,” Matousek said. “It is important to let your doctor know if you test positive so they can determine if you meet criteria for this medication.”
But, even with a vaccine announced and new therapies now available, health care workers advise the best line of defense against COVID-19 remains the use of masks when in public, social distancing and hand washing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.