ENID, Okla. — Dan Martin is a singer/songwriter who enjoys traveling around the world for his next performance.
“I always get excited about my next city and gig,” Martin said.
His next performance will be at an outdoor concert on stage at Atelier in Enid at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept.16, 2023.
Martin and Gene Williams, both well-known Oklahoma singer/songwriters, will be featured and play their original music, along with covers by the likes of Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Tom Petty and John Prine.
Guitarist Williams is known for his work with the late Oklahoma music pioneer Tom Skinner, as well as a stint with Townes Van Zandt.
Born and raised in Tulsa, Martin draws inspiration from the land he is from to the places he has traveled. Since 2014, Martin's travels have taken him around the world.
Martin said one of the things he likes about his job is it creatively offers an infinite amount of brushes to paint with. He started at open mike nights in Tulsa.
“It’s an easy way to get started and a good place to grow,” he said.
In 2017, he went to the Netherlands with Carter Simpson, another singer/songwriter, and she showed him the ropes.
“She sure was pretty, inside and out, and was a great mentor for me,” he said.
Some of his favorite cities have been Silver City, N.M., and even Medicine Lodge in Oklahoma. He loved all of Montana.
“It’s like fishing, there’s a little spark of luck everywhere if you catch it,” he said.
He hopes to make a little magic in Enid on Saturday night and is looking forward to his performance.
Enid Atelier 339, a private arts nonprofit, is hosting its third Singer/Songwriter Night. Tickets are $25 each and are limited for this event, due to space.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at The Nonprofit Center, 114 S. Independence, or on-line at www.atelier339.org.
“We have a beautiful stage with professional lights and sound at Atelier,” said Cheri Ezzell, Atelier co-founder. “Bringing in area artists helps us fulfill our mission of supporting the arts and helps familiarize the community with what we do.”
This event is sponsored by Park Avenue Thrift.
