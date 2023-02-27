ENID, Okla. — A line of severe storms that moved west across Oklahoma Sunday evening, Feb. 26, 2023, caused damage to property along Norman Road in southern Enid and in the town of Hillsdale, about 20 miles north of Enid in Garfield County.
“I thought everything was OK, but a few minutes later it hit,” said Terry Newman, who said an alarm alerting them to the weather went off about 5 minutes after he and his wife went to bed in their home at 2000 Norman Road.
Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director, said radar did not indicate a tornado touched down in either location. He said he also had storms spotters out in Waukomis who did not see anything. That's the reason neither Enid nor Vance Air Force Base sounded tornado sirens, he said. The National Weather Service issued two separate tornado warnings for Garfield County, alerts that some residents received on their phones.
“We knew we had a squall line come through that had the capabilities of producing tornadoes,” Honigsberg said. “The spin-up happens very quickly and is over in minutes.”
He said it was a fast-moving front, and while he has seen no evidence a tornado touched down he believes there were some cyclonic winds in the storm.
“It will be up the the U.S. Weather Service to determine what they call the event,” he said.
There were reports of nine tornadoes in Kansas, Oklahoma and northwestern Texas, said Bob Oravec, a lead forecaster for the weather service. Weather service teams planned to survey storm damage Monday to determine the strength of the tornadoes. There were reports of 12 injuries in the city of Norman, according to city officials.
Teri Luckett, who lives at 2210 Norman Road in Enid, believes it was a small tornado that damaged a garage attached to her home.
“The outside wall ... moved off the foundation a few inches,” Luckett said. “I couldn’t get my garage opened.”
Down the street, to the west of her home, a detached garage that faced south spun around to face southeast, and several houses along Norman Road suffered roof damage. Limbs and pieces of metal were strewn across the area.
Newman's wife, Crystal, said the noise scared her to death as the back patio and balcony were ripped off of the house.
The Newmans lost a horse barn, two horse sheds and their fifth-wheel motor home was moved about 20 feet and turned over onto its top.
They immediately called their daughter, Scarlette Beagley, and she called 911.
”I told them a tornado hit on Norman Road, and there was damage. They sent out the police.”
In Hillsdale, a roof had been ripped off a trailer. Sheriff's officials arrived on the scene and shared photos of damage on its social media site.
This story is developing and will be updated.
