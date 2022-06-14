ENID, Okla. — Enid Higher Education Council is seeking applications for the Enid Higher Education Council Scholarship.
Qualified students attending Northern Oklahoma College Enid or Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid could receive a $1,500 award if enrolled full-time or a $750 award if enrolled part-time in the upcoming fall semester.
The scholarship is established through the support of Enid Higher Education Council, along with many businesses and individuals in the Enid area. The establishment of the fund provides students an opportunity to pursue their higher education goals in Enid.
The purpose of the restricted endowment fund is to assist students with financial support as they begin their college careers at NOC Enid and continue their seamless education with Northwestern-Enid.
Candidates must attend NOC Enid and plan to transfer to Northwestern-Enid. Recipients must live within a 50-mile radius of Enid, be full- or part-time students with a declared degree program offered at NOC Enid and have a 2.50 GPA or higher. Preference will be given to applicants who demonstrate financial need, scholarship aptitude and achievement.
So far during the 2021-24 scholarship campaign drive, Enid Higher Education Council has exceeded its goal of $250,000 under the direction of Jim W. Strate, EHEC Scholarship Committee chair. EHEC has received donations and pledge commitments totaling of more than $350,000 for the current four-year campaign.
“We are so blessed to have over 20 new businesses and community leaders support our EHEC scholarship campaign,” Strate said. “Thanks to everyone believing in our mission and supporting higher education in the Enid community, we have surpassed our goal as of June 1.”
For nearly 20 years, NOC, NWOSU and community leaders in Enid have enjoyed a partnership centered on higher education, as well as community and economic development.
Since 2003, EHEC has raised more than $908,000 in its scholarship campaign drives.
EHEC has expensed a total of $190,479 in direct scholarship awards to both NOC Enid and NWOSU Enid. Additionally, since 2011, the council has disbursed $660,000 directly to the two higher education institutional foundations to establish temporary and permanent endowment funds.
Scholarship recipients are selected by the scholarship committees at both campuses with input from Enid Higher Education Council. Candidates must complete the online application through the scholarship office at NOC at https://www.noc.edu/students/current-students/scholarships/ or at Northwestern at Scholarships | Northwestern Oklahoma State University (nwosu.edu).
For more about the scholarship program, contact Jeremy Hise, vice president at NOC Enid, at (580) 548-2393 or jeremy.hise@noc.edu, or Wayne McMillin, dean at Northwestern-Enid, at (580) 213-311 or wlmcmillin@nwosu.edu.
