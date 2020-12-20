Enid High School's esports video games teams are an exercise in passion, teamwork

When he was 10, Samuel Ruckel would wake up at 8 a.m. every day, all summer long, to play “Halo” on his parents’ Xbox 360, only stopping for lunchtime and then continuing to play until it was time for bed.
The now-sophomore, who plays on Enid High School’s extra-curricular “esports” program, said that summer was the first time he learned he actually had a passion for anything.
He likened it to his sister having a similarly obsessive love for graphic design — once just wandering around in the darkness until she, too, found something she was good at doing and could learn.
Samuel himself began to fill that darkness with the backlighting of a Nintendo DS, getting caught more times than he could count playing games under the sheets trying to keep the light from filling his bedroom.
“(It’s like) it was calling me,” Samuel said. “I could be playing a game where I’m exploring a world and learning the story around it, or I could be a soldier at war trying to win and make it back home. There’s endless possibilities of what you can do.”
This year, around 75 EHS students have answered the call by completing team missions in video games such as “League of Legends,” “Super Smash Bros.,” “Rocket League” and “Overwatch.”
The Plainsmen esports teams then compete in high school-level competitions throughout the region and state. Next semester, the Plainsmen will regularly compete in the Oklahoma Esports League. They also stream plays on Twitch and will continue to practice weekly using the program Play VS.
Samuel mainly plays on one of two teams for “Overwatch,” a team-based, first-person shooter game from which players select from a roster of over 30 characters on the game consoles PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
“There are endless things we can do if we actually get in there and prove we can be as something as big as the football teams,” Samuel said.
COVID-19, however, cut the high school’s esports season short before the finals.
Plans to add more game teams, as well as another game called “Doda,” also had to be put on the back burner since Enid High students would go in and out of quarantine for weeks at a time, with eventually the entire school district moving to distance learning for the rest of the semester.
While Enid High’s game studio has tech equipment such as mice, headphones and keyboards, not every student has their own computer or internet connections (though Enid Public Schools does provide Wi-Fi hot spots free of charge for the school year).
Samuel said while the COVID-19 vaccine is a good first step, he hopes more community support next semester can also help overcome this challenge for other students who haven’t realized they have a passion for video games like him.
“I don’t want to jinx anything, but I do kind of wish (the virus) didn’t exist,” Samuel said. “More games, more funding means more kids can discover they have a hidden talent and discover they could be the best player ever. But right now, they don’t know.”
Not quite
worlds apart
Game design and 3D art teacher Christopher Parker began the program last year as a club, but the high school upgraded it to an official extra-curricular this semester, with Parker now as the coach for its multiple teams.
He chose to use Play VS for teams’ weekly practices because the program offers up to $600,000 in college scholarships.
“You have a huge pool of students that aren’t into sports — that aren’t into traditional sports — so they’re missing out on a lot of scholarships,” Parker said, “not to any fault of theirs, but just because that’s not their thing.”
Parker said it didn’t take the district much convincing to accept his offer to run the program. He first spoke with assistant principals before approaching then-Principal Dudley Darrow with the idea.
He showed district administrators how the relatively new esports industry functions not so differently than the long-established world of traditional sports like football, soccer and basketball.
Esports teams — whose players can make six-figure salaries and millions more in sponsorship deals — compete in collegiate and professional levels across the globe and are covered by professional journalism and media outlets.
Last year’s final competition of “League of Legends” garnered more online viewers than the Super Bowl and the NBA finals combined, Parker said.
Esports players, too, have regular trainers, psychologists and nutritionists, since it takes physical strain to sit stationary in front of a backlit computer. Around 80% of esports players are in better physical condition than in-person athletes because they drink water, exercise regularly and have other active lifestyle habits, Parker recalled from a recent study.
“It’s the same aspect in that it is very much so a team-coordinated effort, where critical thinking, teamwork — everything you would see in traditional team sports — is present in esports,” Parker said.
Working as a team
The coach himself was raised on the classic video game consoles like Atari, SNES and Nintendo 64.
Before he came to Enid High School four years ago, Parker graduated with a bachelor’s degree in game design from Oklahoma Christian University, after a short stint in retail.
At OCU, he got involved in LAN (Local area network) parties — a precursor to esports competitions where students would bring computers to student centers around midnight, connect them using a router or switch, “and just play,” Parker said.
Prior to that, when Parker was in the Navy, he would watch highlights for some of the first esports competitions in South Korea, where teams would play the game “Starcraft.”
Parker said he does notice a through-line from his time in the military, in retail and now both the esports program and his regular classes.
“One thing that stands out in all of those is, you have to be able to work as a team,” he said.
In his course FabLab — short for Fabrication — students work in teams using modern technology such as 3D printers, lasers and vinyl cutters.
In Parker’s game design class, Samuel Ruckel and other students work in teams throughout the semester starting from square one — or rather, from an empty gray block — to build something “that someone could also think about at night,” Samuel said.
“It makes me happy thinking about creating something that people love,” he said.