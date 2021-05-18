Enid High School students raised more than $1,000 to help other kids’ families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic for this year’s annual fundraiser.
Held during the first week of May, this school year’s SHOK Week donations will go to the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to assist families who faced hardships because of the pandemic, such as lost job hours, medical bills — “you name it,” EHS student council sponsor Ryan Costello said Monday.
During SHOK — for “Students Helping Other Kids” — Week, the student council fundraises either for an organization that generally assists children or for specific households experiencing financial difficulties.
“We sort of had a shared suffering with (COVID),” Costello said, “so that was a natural course to help with that.”
United Way CEO Dan Schiedel said 2021’s funds would be added to the organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund, created last year to help United Way’s partner agencies and area nonprofits such as YWCA, Loaves & Fishes, Our Daily Bread, RSVP of Enid, Forgotten Ministires and various area food pantries.
United Way spent $127,000 over the last year providing organizations PPE such as thermometers and masks, as well as hygiene kits, clothes, baby food, technology, water and other expenses.
“We were very, very, very appreciative of that and thankful that they decided to select (us),” Schiedel said about the SHOK Week organizers. “Whatever they come up with, it’s going to be great.”
Costello, an EHS English teacher, said the students organized a higher number of fundraisers this year, though the final dollar amount fundraised — which he estimated to be around $1,200 — was far less than in previous years’ $2,000 goals.
Because of the difficult financial times, student organizers tried to make the fundraisers less expensive this year, Costello said. Instead of selling $20 T-shirts, students sold $1 buttons or $10 wrist bands.
Because the first week of May also was the first week of AP testing, students set up a booth to sell energy snacks at school.
Chik-fil-A and Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria’s Garriott location held fundraising nights during SHOK week, while they, Costello’s Continental Cuisine and the EPS Downtown spirit store donated gift cards for the raffle.
Senior student council member Brooklyn Botts, who graduates this week, said her classmates were able to come up with a lot of good ideas in the fall, but were unable to do as much because of school shutdowns for the last few weeks of the semester.
Botts said she hoped next year’s senior class council gets to have more fun with chances to reach out to the community.
“I thought it was really cool that the students got to have a voice,” she said.
