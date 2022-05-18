ENID, Okla — Four teachers of tomorrow — who today still are seniors at Enid High School — got an extra-special send-off Wednesday ahead of next week’s graduation.
EHS students Abigayle Counce, Lucero Delgadillo, Kailey Heidloff and Payton Stampler all plan to major in education and become teachers.
Administrators and teachers from Enid Public Schools, as well as professors and advisers from the seniors’ respective future colleges, celebrated their future colleagues at the high school gym with all the trimmings, including a baked cake, framed certificates and gifts.
“I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” including the cake, Counce said afterward.
She and Heidloff are attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva this fall, Delgadillo is attending Northern Oklahoma College in Enid, and Stampler will attend Emporia State University in Kansas.
NOC professor Tiffany Meacham, adviser to elementary education students, said education degrees are one of the most unappreciated but most important.
“Because we cannot progress into this future without teachers … guiding us and showing us the past,” Meacham said.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd also gave each senior a district coin, which read “Moving toward success.”
“We know all of you will do just that,” he told the students.
EPS communications assistant Miranda Johnson planned Wednesday’s reception, which she said piggybacked off the high school’s already-popular signing events for student athletes and anyone else graduating with post-secondary plans.
“We believe in recognizing anyone with a plan, especially teachers,” Johnson said. “We want them to come back home.”
All four students are current or past participants of EHS’ Teach Oklahoma program, in which students aspiring to be teachers learn the ins and outs of how to lead a classroom before they enter a full-time, state-certified education degree program at a post-secondary institution.
“I feel like this class has prepared me for the last two years,” said Heidloff, who also wants to teach kindergarten. “I’ve learned more and more.”
EHS teacher Dusty Hugaboom said while his Teach Oklahoma students learn how to write lesson plans and other classroom duties, they also take field trips to NWOSU, Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma to visit teacher education programs.
“You get to experience everything there is about being a teacher,” Hugaboom said.
Eight students participated in the program this year, while Hugaboom said 34 students are currently enrolled for next fall.
Meacham added that with EHS’ new concurrent program with NOC Enid, starting this summer, students also will be able to graduate with both their associate degree and high school diploma by taking classes at NOC as early as the summer before their sophomore year.
EHS Principal Craig Liddell said he knew the Teach Oklahoma program would expand after the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, which kept students from safely visiting nearby colleges.
“So the fact that they’re sitting in front of us and say they want to do this, it’s really special,” he said Wednesday.
Delgadillo also spent both junior and senior years in the high school’s EHS Works program, shadowing a second-grade class at Coolidge Elementary School, where she had attended. She also has worked at Denny Price Family YMCA’s child care program for three hours every day after school for the last two years.
She said she plans to come back to EPS after graduating college to teach elementary school.
Delgadillo, whose family is from Mexico, said she believed it’s important for younger Hispanic children in Enid schools to have positive, visible representation.
“I want to show them, I can go to college and I can become somebody,” she said.
Stampler was the only student who intends to work at a high school, where he believed the connections with students could be more personal.
“Without the teachers here, I would not be the way that I am,” he said.
