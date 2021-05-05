ENID, Okla. — Students and staff are safe after a brief incident at Enid High School in which a student brought a reportedly "suspicious object" to school.
According to the high school, in accordance with district policy, the school went on lockdown until the situation could be assessed by campus police.
The issue was resolved quickly and normal operations at the high school have resumed.
"We appreciate how quickly our administrators acted to ensure the safety of our Plainsmen and Pacers," an announcement online read this afternoon. "Thank you for your support of Enid High School."
Enid Public Schools communications officials would not release any other details. Parents were alerted via text.
