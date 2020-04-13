ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools principals Dudley Darrow and Jane Johnson will join the district-level team as assistant superintendent of secondary education and director of human resources and communications, respectively, according to district officials.
Darrow, Enid High School principal, succeeds Doug Stafford and Johnson, Garfield Elementary School principal, succeeds Amber Graham Fitzgerald.
Stafford has accepted a position as director of human resources for a school district in Arizona, while Fitzgerald will be serving students and teachers across Oklahoma as director of member engagement for the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
The district will begin "a thorough search" to fill the EHS and Garfield head principal positions, which be posted at enidpublicschools.org/apply.
Darrow joined the EHS staff in 2005 and has served as a classroom teacher and coach, assistant principal and head principal. He began his education career as a teacher and coach for Mustang Public Schools in 2002.
Johnson has been with the district since 1989, beginning as a classroom teacher and then serving as an administrator at several EPS elementary sites beginning in 2000. She has been a classroom teacher at Lincoln and Monroe elementary schools and principal at Harrison and Hayes elementary schools and, presently, at Garfield Elementary. Her career began as a classroom teacher for Kellyville Public Schools in 1988.
Both Darrow and Johnson will begin their duties on July 1.
“We hate to lose Amber Fitzgerald and Doug Stafford, both, but we also would not want to stand in their way of accepting new administrative positions with new and additional responsibilities,” said EPS Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd. “Amber is the leading HR/communications person in the state of Oklahoma. She has served EPS in an exemplary fashion for many years.”
Floyd went on to praise Stafford on his efforts with EPS as well as to wish him the best in his new position in education.
“Doug has done an excellent job for EPS over the past few years as our assistant superintendent for secondary education, after serving successfully as Emerson Middle School principal and EHS assistant principal. He has helped lead all EPS secondary campuses to a number of successes and achievements during his tenure. We will miss Amber and Doug greatly, but we also wish them the very best in their new positions.”
Floyd said Darrow’s and Johnson’s combined experience and longterm success in education made them the perfect choice to join the EPS district-level administration.
“After a thorough search for each of these replacements, EPS is thrilled to add Jane and Dudley to our administrative team,” Floyd said. “Jane is an Enid High School graduate who is well respected among her peers, is very knowledgeable about the entire district and has outstanding communications skills. Dudley is currently completing his doctorate at OSU and his planning, organization, communication and coordination skills will serve him well as he helps lead all of the secondary campuses in EPS. I look forward to working even more closely with Jane and Dudley in their new administrative positions – effective July 1.”
As EHS principal, Darrow has experience in working with curriculum to maintaining a 6A high school. He said is looking forward to serving all secondary-level students in this new capacity.
“I would like to thank Dr. Floyd and the Enid Public Schools Board of Education for this opportunity,” Darrow said. “I am truly looking forward to the continued ability to serve the students and families of Enid Public Schools. Finally, I would like to thank the Enid High School students and staff members. It has been my honor to serve as the EHS principal and I look forward to working with the EHS staff from this new position.”
Darrow earned a bachelor's degree in education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and a master's of education degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and is currently taking doctoral courses in educational leadership at Oklahoma State University. He holds Oklahoma professional certifications for superintendent of schools, secondary and elementary principal, intermediate math and physical education. He is also a former EHS football coach.
Johnson has devoted most her education career to the youngest students of EPS and said she is looking forward to continuing to serve them and all of EPS in her new role in HR and communications.
“I have loved my time as a principal in the Enid Public Schools system and am thankful to have worked with so many amazing teachers and students,” Johnson said. “However, I am thrilled with the chance to represent all of Enid Public Schools in this new position. No one can replace Amber, but I am excited to learn this new role and continue to serve the district I love. “
Johnson earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master's of education degree, with an emphasis in administration, at Phillips University. She holds an Oklahoma certification in administration.
