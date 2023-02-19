For the News & Eagle
It’s hard to imagine living in a country where you do not have access to clean water and basic treatments like cold medicine and antibiotic creams, but Nigeriens do every day.
Unlike most Americans, the peoples of the Sahel region cannot simply turn on the faucet for a drink of water or open the medicine cabinet and reach for pills or salves to calm an infection.
The Republic of Niger is the least developed country in the world, according to the U.S. State Department, and one of the poorest. This landlocked African country also is one of the hottest, driest places on earth, with temperatures in the 90s most days and a rainfall total of three-fourths of an inch each year.
In addition, this predominantly Muslim nation has among the highest birth rates in the world; at present nearly 25 million people live in Niger and it’s projected to increase to 35 million by 2030.
Due to the severe drought, enormous poverty levels, and extreme lack of food and natural resources, this former French-controlled republic is exceedingly vulnerable, reports the U.S. State Department.
Those living in the Sahel — which is a vast African strip of land stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, sandwiched between the Sahara Desert on the north and Sudanian savanna on the south, and not too far from the equator — have become targets for:
• Political volatility.
• Terrorists, violent extremists and radicals invading from the neighboring countries of Libya, Mali and Nigeria.
• Insecurity.
• Regional instability.
As such, these security threats continue to hamper the democratic government’s efforts to improve the economy and human freedoms.
But where man is seemingly hampered, God is not.
More than 6,200 miles away from his homeland, a Nigerien pastor living and working in Enid in 2000 had a vision. Yacouba Seydou and his German wife, Renate Thellman, who is a nurse, formed Hosanna Institute of the Sahel USA (HIS-USA).
His vision? To create an organization focused on American teams volunteering alongside the people of Niger to primarily drill water wells and provide medical aid.
Today, more than 20 years later, that vision still is being carried out by the Niger-based Hosanna Institut du Sahel along with strategic partners from Germany and the United States, most notably by those from the Enid area.
This past January, a nine-person team primarily comprised of Emmanuel Enid congregants took the long flight to Niger’s capital city Niamey so they could spend five days on the ground with the Seydous and their mission.
Emmanuel Enid senior pastor Shonn Keels, his church secretary Cathy Epps, and HIS-USA board president Laura Girty were among those who traveled the 30-plus-hour journey to West Africa. In addition to bringing supplies and the skills, the team also couriered a proclamation from Enid Mayor George Pankonin to give to the mayor of Kollo, Niger, which has been a sister city to Enid since the beginning.
“We come alongside and serve as the hands and feet for Yacouba,” said Epps, who has been to Niger four times since the project started.
Girty, who has been involved with the project since 2015, agreed, saying everyone who goes has a heart for helping. Girty found out about the opportunity to volunteer through her Sunday school class from Dr. Charlie Cannon.
Cannon is one of the original members of the medical team, and that particular year, he needed a nurse. And although Girty isn’t a nurse, she had basic EMT training from her days in Cherokee, which Cannon considered worthwhile.
“I could bandage wounds and do basic first responder stuff,” Girty stated. “I fell in love with the people and the place.”
Girty works for the city of Enid, so it was natural for her to deliver the proclamation. The mayor of Kollo unfortunately wasn’t available during the team’s visit; however, Girty said, on his behalf, the prefect (similar to our governor) of the Tillaberi region accepted it and asked for prayers for peace and for the people of Kollo.
“The city of Enid has a big heart,” Pankonin said, as to why he was the third mayor to sign a proclamation outlining the sisterhood between Enid and Kollo since 2004. “Others in the world need our help.”
The proclamation delineated the 18-year courtship between the city of Enid and the community of Kollo. Enid residents have aided Kollo (which is about 30 minutes southeast of Niger’s capital Niamey and also along the Niger River) with health care, water well drilling and agriculture.
In part the proclamation read: “Both our cities have come to form a deeper understanding of our people and formed many lasting friendships … the City of Enid looks forward to continuing to develop the sister city relationship and collaborating on future exchanges between the two cities.”
Pankonin signed and affixed the city seal to proclaim Jan. 5, 2023, as “Kollo Sisterhood with the City of Enid Day.”
So what does Enid get for partnering with Kollo?
“We get the satisfaction of helping our fellow man,” Pankonin said. “I think of family. It’s a family helping each other out.”
He further explained that there’s no official contract between the two cities, so there’s no expectation to exchange funds or pay back services rendered. Instead, it’s more like a family, he reiterated, just unconditionally offering to be there as needed.
“You will be different the day you leave than the day you arrive,” Pankonin added. “Learning how to serve others and why it’s important to serve others — that’s what we get out of it.”
For Dennis Luckinbill, who was part of the original drill team, providing water was the main drive of the early trips to Niger.
He was approached by then-Emmanuel Enid’s mission pastor John Stam, who was (and still is) spearheading the efforts for the HIS-USA mission trips.
“John came to me and said, ‘Go to Africa with me,’” commented the second-generation owner of Enid’s mechanical contractor Luckinbill Inc. Stam convinced Luckinbill and local physicians Cannon and Dr. Jeff Jones to go with him for a 10-day mission trip in January 2004.
As they distributed medicine and treated people in the villages that first year, it became apparent Nigeriens didn’t have clean water. Villagers were drinking out of a polluted river and filthy hand-dug wells.
“It wasn’t sanitary,” Luckinbill said. “We needed to make a difference. We needed to help them with their health.”
Keels, who recently completed his first year as senior pastor of Emmanuel Enid, concurred.
“We must meet the physical need before we can meet the spiritual need,” he said.
Because clean water is a hot commodity, the succeeding teams adopted a two-fold purpose — provide health care and drill water wells.
Initially, Luckinbill said, they started with a small drilling rig from the Houston-based Living Water that could only drill one or two wells during a trip to Niger.
He, in addition to many other Enid businessmen, then bought a used well-drilling rig from an outfit in Connecticut. They tore it apart, rebuilt it and shipped it to Niger.
“Since we took our own drill over there, we could get one well a day (during a trip to Niger),” Luckinbill said.
Since the water well drill rig and associated supplies stay stored in Niger, there is a team of Nigeriens who live there and can maintain wells year-round or even drill new ones as needed.
Luckinbill estimated there have been 175 wells drilled since January 2005.
Throughout the years, various medical personnel from America have joined forces with doctors — including Yacouba’s oldest son Abdalah — who live in Niger.
Health care is administered through a ticket system. When a medical team arrives, they determine how many people they can treat in a day and then give a bundle of numbered tickets accordingly to the person in charge, such as a village chief.
Pre-terrorism threat, a makeshift clinic in a tent or under a shade tree with a makeshift pharmacy were created, and volunteers plus interpreters assisted the professional medical staff. They typically could see 80-100 people per day.
Post-terrorism threat, people are now seen at the actual clinic, at a church or in the prison. Girty said no one leaves town without armed guards, so the teams don’t venture into the remote villages like before. On this visit in January, the medical team saw 400 patients in three days.
According to the HIS website, to date more than 8,000 people have been seen by these teams. Americans are not the only ones helping Nigeriens; several European countries have caught Yacouba’s vision, too.
In 2009, the German nonprofit Humedica opened a women’s clinic in Kollo to provide medical care for pregnant mothers and children. As of this year, HIS now solely owns that clinic.
Since hospitals are few and far between in Niger, Keels said, the intention is to expand this facility and make it a full-service hospital with a level of care that parallels or exceeds the one in the capital city. He added Enid partners such as Emmanuel plan to help fund and continue ongoing support through mission trips.
“I’m excited about it,” Keels said. “God’s obviously using (the Seydous) and the work they’re doing there.”
Girty, too, is excited about Niger and its people.
“My passion is the Wodaabe women,” she said. In 2018, Yacouba’s wife Renate urged Girty to come up with ideas to help the displaced tribal women.
“These women are so poor,” Girty said, indicating they have needs for themselves and their families, they are desperate and they have no skills. But many of them have simple needlework proficiency, so “I took a package of 24 white dishtowels that first year,” she said.
The women put their own designs on those dishtowels, so Girty couldn’t always re-sell them as who wants strange caricatures in their kitchen?
In subsequent years, Girty has provided direction and outlined specific designs on the dishtowels to coordinate with holidays or images that would appeal to Oklahoma women. On the recent trip in January, Girty dropped off 80 dishtowels for the Wodaabe women to work on, and she purchased 40 finished dishtowels along with 25 original needlework pieces that often resemble unframed wall art.
“I buy at least one piece from everybody,” Girty said. “To me, it’s honoring their skills. It’s me being Christ to them and supporting them. One dishtowel or original piece can feed them anywhere from one week to one month.”
And while all the team members interviewed said they never felt in danger nor have they ever received any ill will from Nigeriens during their trips, “It’s not as safe today as it was then,” Luckinbill stated.
He recalls teams being able to move about in the African villages without police escorts. But that was before the political unrest (there was a coup in 2010) followed by terrorist penetration at the border.
Today, any team sponsored by HIS-USA abides by strict instructions from Seydou, limits their visits beyond the safety of Niamey or Kollo, and travels in a group or has a security detail at all times.
In fact, the U.S. State Department strongly discourages visits to Niger at this time due to the high risk toward Westerners of crime, terrorist acts and kidnappings.
Those warnings have not deterred Emmanuel Enid from responding to the call, however. Quite the opposite. It’s seemingly strengthened their resolve to continue showing love to the people of Niger.
“Enid loves you because God loves you,” Keels said. “By meeting real needs, the Gospel will flow through those webs of relationships.”
The Seydous will be joined this summer by Virgil and MacKenzie Irwin, of Ames. The Irwins anticipate assisting with the water well drilling by giving guidance to the Nigerien team there, but primarily they will be in charge of two airplanes equipped for desert flying and modified to transport patients and materials to remote villages that have become harder to reach thanks to the increasing threats along travel routes by foot or by vehicle.
“‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me.’” — Jesus to His disciples in Matthew 25:40
Those interested in volunteering their skills in Niger on the next trip may contact Girty at the city of Enid or Cannon at his medical practice. Those simply wanting to donate funding to help further Enid’s outreach in Niger may go online at his-usa.org or mail to Hosanna, P.O. Box 487, Enid, OK 73702.
Replogle previously worked for the Enid News & Eagle and is now a freelance writer who provides content for the News & Eagle, a CNHI LLC publication.
