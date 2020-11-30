Enid native taking urgent care on the road

Enid native and nurse practitioner Kara De La Pena stands in front of her NP2GO mobile urgent care clinic.

ENID, Okla. — As the number of COVID-19 cases grows across the state, one Enid graduate, Oklahoma nurse and stepdaughter to an Enid resident fighting the virus wants residents to realize the seriousness of the situation.

"I really don't think people in Enid understand," said Kara De La Pena, PRN, an advanced practical nurse and family nursing practitioner who runs a mobile urgent care throughout the Oklahoma City metro area. "The hospital systems will crumble if we don't take personal responsibility."

De La Pena said her stepfather started to feel ill about eight or nine days ago, but his symptoms were mild after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. This past holiday weekend, however, things started to get worse as he became short of breath, she said.

He arrived at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center emergency room around 2 p.m. on Saturday, but the hospital's ICU was full. She said he remained in the ER for another 10 hours as health providers searched Oklahoma and surrounding states for bed space to help treat his COVID-19 symptoms.

He finally found an ICU bed in Oklahoma City around midnight, De La Pena said, and was taken there via ambulance as his condition warranted.

When ICU beds become scarce, health care officials said it's common for hospitals to coordinate across corporate lines to meet the need.

Krista Roberts, CEO at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, has said in the past that kind of coordination and cooperation should be expected.

"As a regional medical center, St. Mary's accepts all patients if we have the capacity and capability to provide the care required," she said. "We continue to accept transfers from within and out of our region, as we provide specialist care that is not always available in outlying areas. Hospitals across the state are working together in an effort to ensure medical services are available as Oklahomans need them."

Officials at both St. Mary’s and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center said Monday they work closely with the regional emergency management coordinator to identify other facilities with bed capacity. Transfer of patients via ambulance or air transport, depending on severity, also may extend the time until the patient is transferred.

“During this time, the patient receives the same level of care as they would if admitted,” said Martha Syms, RN, director of patient safety at St. Mary’s. “Unfortunately there are times we exceed inpatient capacity and it is at those times that patients may be held in the Emergency Department until appropriate bed placement can be located at another facility. This may take numerous phone calls.”

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also utilizes its Integris Transfer Center with other facilities in the state to find beds in Oklahoma, said Kenna Wilson, Bass spokeswoman.

She said the ICU at Bass has been full with patients since Wednesday.

Because of a policy not allowing family visitors due to the contagious nature of COVID-19 and because the nurses and providers are overwhelmed, it is hard to get updates, De La Pena said, which has been hard on her mother, who also is a nurse locally, and the family.

"It's hard," she said, "but we just pray."

His condition was stabilized and he was placed on a bi-pap machine, which is not a ventilator but a machine that helps push air into the lungs to supplement a patient's breathing. De La Pena said that the update Sunday from Oklahoma City health care providers was they would try to wean the oxygen levels down.

"If your whole family gets COVID, it's hard," De La Pena said. "The whole family can get it so easily."

She said the issue is not a political one, but it is one of responsibility and love for fellow man.

"There is a dire need to stop gathering in large groups, social distance and wear your masks," De La Pena said, "and do that out of the love for the people in your community."

OSDH daily report

Oklahoma saw an increase of 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting seven more deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in the Enid area or surrounding Northwest Oklahoma counties.

The 1.1% increase in COVID-19 cases brings the overall total to 197,745 in the state since the virus was first confirmed in Oklahoma in March, according to OSDH data.

COVID 19 daily 11.30.20

Of those cases, 32,275 were active on Monday, a single-day increase of 421, and 163,727 had recovered, including 1,772 more since Sunday's OSDH report.

There have been 1,743 Oklahomans who have died, according to OSDH data provided Monday.

Deaths reported Monday were all in the 65 and older range: four men in Creek, Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa and three women in Okmulgee, Pawnee and Stephens counties, according to OSDH.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 12,258, an increase of 550 since before Thanksgiving, according to the OSDH. Of those, 1,734 were in hospitals with COVID-19 or under investigation for having the virus, an increase of 81 since Wednesday, with 461 in intensive care, an increase of 29, according to the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.

As of Monday morning, St. Mary’s reported 20 patients positive for the virus, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 patients positive for COVID-19 and two deaths over the holiday stretch.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows hospitals in the Northwest region for OSDH with 65 COVID-19 cases, or 19.5%, and three persons under investigation for the virus. There were 834 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

Garfield County saw an increase of 71 cases Monday, for a cumulative 3,985 COVID-19 cases, with 738 active, a single-day increase of 46, and 3,210 recovered. Of those, 3,612 were in Enid, with 665 active, an increase of 38, and 2,912 recovered, according to OSDH.

There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday also included 26 in Woodward, nine in Blaine, six in Kingfisher, four in Alfalfa, three each in Grant and Noble and two in Major and Woods, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 103,769 Oklahoma women and 93,906 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Monday. There were 70 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 651 new cases confirmed Monday, made up just less than 33% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 491 in the 36-49 age group, 489 in the 50-64 age group, 326 in the 65 and older age group, 195 in the 5-17 age group and 53 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 3,574 in the 0-4 age group, 20,340 in the 5-17 age group, 65,198 in the 18-35 age group, 43,059 in the 36-49 age group, 37,196 in the 50-64 age group and 28,364 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,743 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,408 have been 65 and older and 263 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.87% of the total. There have been 55 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 16 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 987, than women, 756, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 292 in Oklahoma; 269 in Tulsa; 128 in Cleveland; 65 in Rogers; 51 in Creek; 47 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 each in Comanche and Muskogee; 32 in Caddo; 31 in Jackson; 28 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 each in in Okmulgee and Pittsburg; 19 each in Mayes and Payne; 18 each in Bryan and Osage; 17 each in Beckham, McClain and Stephens; 16 in Custer; 15 in Garvin; 14 each in Carter and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 in Texas; 11 in Pontotoc and Seminole; 10 in Cherokee; nine in Pawnee; eight in Greer; seven each in Hughes and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Murray, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods.

DOC update

As of Monday, there were 329 inmates and 166 employees testing positive for the virus across the state, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, 55 of those were at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva; 59 were at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena; and four were at Enid Community Corrections Center.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 54 and 109 at Bill Johnson and 57 and 917 at James Crabtree. There were four in isolation at Enid CCC, according to the DOC website.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 1,933 cases, 1,681 recovered, 245 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 909 cases, 780 recovered, 123 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 551 cases, 358 recovered, 189 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;

• Woods with 529 cases, 400 recovered, 128 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 519 cases, 376 recovered, 141 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Blaine with 408 cases, 311 recovered, 95 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 390 cases, 264 recovered and 126 active;

• Grant with 212 cases, 182 recovered, 25 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,716 cases, with 1,430 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,849 cases, with 1,452 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 24 cases with 13 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.30.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 40259 292 32808 2020-11-30
TULSA 33569 269 28263 2020-11-30
CLEVELAND 12978 128 10872 2020-11-30
CANADIAN 7002 28 5964 2020-11-30
COMANCHE 4877 33 3875 2020-11-30
MUSKOGEE 4325 33 3506 2020-11-30
PAYNE 4272 19 3749 2020-11-30
ROGERS 4152 65 3477 2020-11-30
GARFIELD 3985 37 3210 2020-11-30
POTTAWATOMIE 3660 23 2944 2020-11-30
WAGONER 2845 35 2471 2020-11-30
BRYAN 2817 18 2410 2020-11-30
GRADY 2746 23 2273 2020-11-30
CREEK 2706 51 2222 2020-11-30
MCCLAIN 2475 17 2053 2020-11-30
LE FLORE 2456 26 2180 2020-11-30
TEXAS 2407 12 2178 2020-11-30
CHEROKEE 2334 10 1814 2020-11-30
MCCURTAIN 2302 45 1992 2020-11-30
WASHINGTON 2081 47 1740 2020-11-30
CUSTER 2031 16 1599 2020-11-30
OSAGE 2005 18 1776 2020-11-30
PONTOTOC 2001 11 1570 2020-11-30
DELAWARE 1953 39 1643 2020-11-30
WOODWARD 1933 7 1681 2020-11-30
CADDO 1926 32 1509 2020-11-30
PITTSBURG 1917 21 1686 2020-11-30
JACKSON 1911 31 1602 2020-11-30
KAY 1891 25 1483 2020-11-30
SEQUOYAH 1833 14 1598 2020-11-30
OKMULGEE 1817 21 1561 2020-11-30
OTTAWA 1765 22 1547 2020-11-30
CARTER 1737 14 1359 2020-11-30
STEPHENS 1706 17 1307 2020-11-30
MAYES 1642 19 1315 2020-11-30
GARVIN 1610 15 1340 2020-11-30
LOGAN 1529 3 1199 2020-11-30
BECKHAM 1388 17 1139 2020-11-30
LINCOLN 1370 26 1129 2020-11-30
SEMINOLE 1261 11 1077 2020-11-30
ADAIR 1239 13 1008 2020-11-30
OKFUSKEE 1045 13 839 2020-11-30
CRAIG 957 3 802 2020-11-30
KINGFISHER 909 6 780 2020-11-30
ATOKA 856 1 754 2020-11-30
MCINTOSH 846 13 708 2020-11-30
MARSHALL 771 3 614 2020-11-30
CHOCTAW 708 4 610 2020-11-30
MURRAY 654 5 524 2020-11-30
HASKELL 646 6 567 2020-11-30
LOVE 612 1 480 2020-11-30
HUGHES 602 7 537 2020-11-30
PAWNEE 601 8 516 2020-11-30
NOBLE 551 4 358 2020-11-30
JOHNSTON 534 5 436 2020-11-30
WOODS 529 1 400 2020-11-30
MAJOR 519 2 376 2020-11-30
WASHITA 437 2 307 2020-11-30
PUSHMATAHA 422 6 381 2020-11-30
NOWATA 422 5 356 2020-11-30
BLAINE 408 2 311 2020-11-30
ALFALFA 390 0 264 2020-11-30
KIOWA 365 6 272 2020-11-30
TILLMAN 347 5 264 2020-11-30
COAL 321 1 269 2020-11-30
LATIMER 310 3 282 2020-11-30
GREER 273 8 212 2020-11-30
COTTON 250 3 170 2020-11-30
HARPER 237 2 146 2020-11-30
DEWEY 236 1 162 2020-11-30
JEFFERSON 221 2 154 2020-11-30
ELLIS 220 0 125 2020-11-30
GRANT 212 5 182 2020-11-30
BEAVER 210 2 151 2020-11-30
ROGER MILLS 168 5 111 2020-11-30
HARMON 108 0 89 2020-11-30
CIMARRON 80 0 62 2020-11-30
55 0 27 2020-11-30

Oklahoma per city 11.30.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 30619 235 25153 2020-11-30
TULSA 20751 182 17848 2020-11-30
EDMOND 7479 42 6074 2020-11-30
BROKEN ARROW 6827 59 5642 2020-11-30
NORMAN 6715 71 5617 2020-11-30
OTHER*** 4066 24 3470 2020-11-30
YUKON 3634 11 3053 2020-11-30
ENID 3612 35 2912 2020-11-30
STILLWATER 3337 9 2990 2020-11-30
LAWTON 3331 26 2607 2020-11-30
MOORE 2651 21 2144 2020-11-30
CLAREMORE 2566 55 2099 2020-11-30
SHAWNEE 2240 20 1765 2020-11-30
OWASSO 2086 6 1722 2020-11-30
MUSKOGEE 2065 26 1532 2020-11-30
GUYMON 1829 12 1680 2020-11-30
BARTLESVILLE 1695 42 1425 2020-11-30
TAHLEQUAH 1689 5 1324 2020-11-30
DURANT 1674 10 1435 2020-11-30
ADA 1647 8 1292 2020-11-30
ALTUS 1630 29 1384 2020-11-30
BIXBY 1417 8 1200 2020-11-30
PONCA CITY 1379 13 1077 2020-11-30
JENKS 1368 10 1197 2020-11-30
MCALESTER 1364 19 1211 2020-11-30
ARDMORE 1341 10 1074 2020-11-30
EL RENO 1333 9 1192 2020-11-30
TAFT 1315 2 1211 2020-11-30
SAND SPRINGS 1312 11 1045 2020-11-30
SAPULPA 1277 22 1035 2020-11-30
CHICKASHA 1228 14 1014 2020-11-30
MUSTANG 1177 5 991 2020-11-30
DUNCAN 1091 10 837 2020-11-30
CLINTON 1028 6 796 2020-11-30
MIAMI 1026 14 917 2020-11-30
BETHANY 990 7 800 2020-11-30
CHOCTAW 985 8 788 2020-11-30
BLANCHARD 982 3 814 2020-11-30
FORT SUPPLY 910 2 899 2020-11-30
GUTHRIE 899 0 679 2020-11-30
COLLINSVILLE 879 3 715 2020-11-30
WOODWARD 848 4 651 2020-11-30
STILWELL 832 11 651 2020-11-30
BROKEN BOW 831 26 723 2020-11-30
IDABEL 813 12 704 2020-11-30
VINITA 791 2 658 2020-11-30
ELK CITY 788 7 622 2020-11-30
WEATHERFORD 784 8 635 2020-11-30
COWETA 759 15 617 2020-11-30
SALLISAW 755 4 645 2020-11-30
GROVE 734 28 604 2020-11-30
POTEAU 731 6 632 2020-11-30
LEXINGTON 729 7 623 2020-11-30
GLENPOOL 728 7 624 2020-11-30
PURCELL 723 8 601 2020-11-30
OKMULGEE 714 10 587 2020-11-30
SKIATOOK 714 8 602 2020-11-30
ATOKA 687 0 608 2020-11-30
ANADARKO 677 13 532 2020-11-30
SEMINOLE 671 7 586 2020-11-30
TUTTLE 640 5 514 2020-11-30
NEWCASTLE 606 4 529 2020-11-30
PRYOR CREEK 588 10 464 2020-11-30
MCLOUD 578 1 501 2020-11-30
HOMINY 554 2 530 2020-11-30
PAULS VALLEY 542 5 458 2020-11-30
TECUMSEH 536 1 431 2020-11-30
BOLEY 533 7 408 2020-11-30
HENRYETTA 526 9 465 2020-11-30
SAYRE 520 10 467 2020-11-30
MADILL 515 2 413 2020-11-30
NOBLE 509 5 408 2020-11-30
WAGONER 506 6 403 2020-11-30
PIEDMONT 495 3 425 2020-11-30
CUSHING 479 4 403 2020-11-30
ALVA 477 1 358 2020-11-30
HUGO 459 4 402 2020-11-30
JAY 452 2 390 2020-11-30
HARRAH 439 5 352 2020-11-30
SULPHUR 428 5 335 2020-11-30
MARIETTA 424 0 341 2020-11-30
STIGLER 403 5 349 2020-11-30
CHECOTAH 401 6 336 2020-11-30
HOLDENVILLE 395 4 358 2020-11-30
EUFAULA 395 7 323 2020-11-30
MULDROW 395 3 344 2020-11-30
BRISTOW 374 10 306 2020-11-30
MARLOW 372 2 271 2020-11-30
FORT GIBSON 367 5 298 2020-11-30
KINGFISHER 364 1 318 2020-11-30
LINDSAY 354 3 297 2020-11-30
HEAVENER 343 8 308 2020-11-30
FAIRVIEW 331 0 227 2020-11-30
CALERA 329 1 282 2020-11-30
SPIRO 328 1 305 2020-11-30
WEWOKA 325 1 284 2020-11-30
CATOOSA 323 3 265 2020-11-30
LOCUST GROVE 320 0 263 2020-11-30
CHANDLER 318 10 248 2020-11-30
WARR ACRES 317 1 266 2020-11-30
MIDWEST CITY 299 9 257 2020-11-30
HENNESSEY 299 2 264 2020-11-30
OKEMAH 298 3 255 2020-11-30
HINTON 292 0 262 2020-11-30
AFTON 290 2 253 2020-11-30
SPENCER 285 3 227 2020-11-30
ELGIN 281 2 217 2020-11-30
CACHE 281 1 195 2020-11-30
CLEVELAND 277 5 240 2020-11-30
VIAN 274 3 241 2020-11-30
MANNFORD 273 4 223 2020-11-30
SALINA 269 2 200 2020-11-30
MOUNDS 268 4 222 2020-11-30
PRAGUE 268 1 239 2020-11-30
CHELSEA 261 3 233 2020-11-30
DEL CITY 257 0 199 2020-11-30
TISHOMINGO 254 3 212 2020-11-30
NOWATA 254 4 213 2020-11-30
KINGSTON 250 1 195 2020-11-30
MEEKER 249 12 199 2020-11-30
SPERRY 247 2 205 2020-11-30
COALGATE 246 1 200 2020-11-30
JONES 244 2 183 2020-11-30
INOLA 237 3 186 2020-11-30
WYNNEWOOD 232 2 192 2020-11-30
ANTLERS 231 6 200 2020-11-30
FREDERICK 231 5 181 2020-11-30
WASHINGTON 231 0 192 2020-11-30
HELENA 230 0 155 2020-11-30
PAWHUSKA 222 2 183 2020-11-30
HULBERT 221 2 167 2020-11-30
PERKINS 221 3 180 2020-11-30
CARNEGIE 219 4 154 2020-11-30
BLACKWELL 218 4 166 2020-11-30
WESTVILLE 217 2 183 2020-11-30
CHOUTEAU 217 6 173 2020-11-30
STRATFORD 212 0 178 2020-11-30
DEWEY 208 1 178 2020-11-30
HOOKER 204 0 176 2020-11-30
OOLOGAH 203 1 170 2020-11-30
ROLAND 197 1 185 2020-11-30
MANGUM 197 8 157 2020-11-30
DAVIS 196 0 170 2020-11-30
HASKELL 196 1 164 2020-11-30
MORRIS 195 0 175 2020-11-30
NICHOLS HILLS 194 0 174 2020-11-30
PAWNEE 193 1 168 2020-11-30
POCOLA 186 3 163 2020-11-30
PERRY 185 2 146 2020-11-30
VALLIANT 180 3 155 2020-11-30
COMANCHE 179 4 146 2020-11-30
APACHE 177 2 134 2020-11-30
TALIHINA 177 6 159 2020-11-30
STROUD 172 1 141 2020-11-30
BEGGS 172 2 149 2020-11-30
WISTER 168 1 152 2020-11-30
COLCORD 165 1 142 2020-11-30
NEWKIRK 165 1 129 2020-11-30
KANSAS 163 4 130 2020-11-30
KONAWA 163 2 119 2020-11-30
BILLINGS 160 1 46 2020-11-30
MEAD 158 1 132 2020-11-30
CADDO 158 0 136 2020-11-30
WATONGA 158 0 128 2020-11-30
WYANDOTTE 157 1 132 2020-11-30
GORE 156 3 133 2020-11-30
WALTERS 155 1 119 2020-11-30
LUTHER 154 2 125 2020-11-30
COLBERT 152 5 121 2020-11-30
HOBART 151 3 115 2020-11-30
COMMERCE 151 2 125 2020-11-30
LONE GROVE 148 1 103 2020-11-30
WILBURTON 146 1 134 2020-11-30
HOWE 143 0 130 2020-11-30
NEW CORDELL 141 0 99 2020-11-30
HAWORTH 137 2 110 2020-11-30
FAIRLAND 137 1 124 2020-11-30
MINCO 137 0 111 2020-11-30
BOKCHITO 135 1 123 2020-11-30
MAYSVILLE 131 3 108 2020-11-30
ELMORE CITY 131 2 104 2020-11-30
TONKAWA 130 5 109 2020-11-30
BLAIR 129 0 98 2020-11-30
HARTSHORNE 127 0 112 2020-11-30
KEOTA 127 0 113 2020-11-30
OKARCHE 123 3 102 2020-11-30
WILSON 122 0 90 2020-11-30
KIEFER 122 0 108 2020-11-30
LAVERNE 121 0 76 2020-11-30
WELLSTON 121 0 96 2020-11-30
QUAPAW 121 2 95 2020-11-30
ARCADIA 118 0 98 2020-11-30
KELLYVILLE 118 2 97 2020-11-30
BINGER 117 9 94 2020-11-30
FLETCHER 117 1 89 2020-11-30
PORUM 117 1 94 2020-11-30
WRIGHT CITY 116 0 94 2020-11-30
FORT COBB 114 0 98 2020-11-30
WARNER 113 0 87 2020-11-30
BARNSDALL 112 2 99 2020-11-30
BEAVER 112 1 75 2020-11-30
GOODWELL 112 0 102 2020-11-30
SHATTUCK 112 0 68 2020-11-30
WAYNE 112 1 92 2020-11-30
DRUMRIGHT 111 3 89 2020-11-30
HYDRO 110 1 85 2020-11-30
TEXHOMA 110 0 96 2020-11-30
STONEWALL 109 1 90 2020-11-30
PADEN 109 0 92 2020-11-30
PORTER 109 1 89 2020-11-30
EARLSBORO 104 0 85 2020-11-30
RED ROCK 104 1 85 2020-11-30
TALALA 102 1 84 2020-11-30
HOLLIS 101 0 83 2020-11-30
CRESCENT 101 1 80 2020-11-30
CAMERON 100 0 91 2020-11-30
RUSH SPRINGS 99 0 77 2020-11-30
MOORELAND 98 1 72 2020-11-30
ADAIR 98 0 79 2020-11-30
CYRIL 96 1 69 2020-11-30
ALLEN 96 2 71 2020-11-30
CASHION 96 0 64 2020-11-30
QUINTON 92 0 69 2020-11-30
ROFF 92 0 66 2020-11-30
BUFFALO 91 2 52 2020-11-30
PAOLI 88 1 70 2020-11-30
CEMENT 88 0 71 2020-11-30
WAURIKA 86 0 62 2020-11-30
INDIAHOMA 86 1 62 2020-11-30
BOKOSHE 86 0 78 2020-11-30
WETUMKA 85 1 72 2020-11-30
WATTS 85 0 80 2020-11-30
ALEX 84 1 74 2020-11-30
BOSWELL 83 0 68 2020-11-30
YALE 82 2 66 2020-11-30
WELEETKA 82 3 64 2020-11-30
WAUKOMIS 82 0 63 2020-11-30
NINNEKAH 82 1 69 2020-11-30
GEARY 81 0 61 2020-11-30
BIG CABIN 78 2 64 2020-11-30
BENNINGTON 78 0 69 2020-11-30
ARAPAHO 77 1 58 2020-11-30
PANAMA 77 1 61 2020-11-30
GERONIMO 77 0 54 2020-11-30
GLENCOE 76 1 48 2020-11-30
THOMAS 75 0 60 2020-11-30
RINGLING 75 1 56 2020-11-30
FORT TOWSON 74 0 68 2020-11-30
RINGWOOD 73 0 54 2020-11-30
SNYDER 72 2 49 2020-11-30
POND CREEK 71 0 64 2020-11-30
WEBBERS FALLS 70 0 59 2020-11-30
HAMMON 70 1 43 2020-11-30
LEEDEY 69 1 44 2020-11-30
CANUTE 68 0 40 2020-11-30
WELCH 68 1 58 2020-11-30
OCHELATA 68 1 53 2020-11-30
JENNINGS 68 1 56 2020-11-30
LAHOMA 67 3 47 2020-11-30
SHADY POINT 67 0 60 2020-11-30
TYRONE 67 0 55 2020-11-30
CHEROKEE 66 0 54 2020-11-30
GRANITE 65 0 47 2020-11-30
CALUMET 65 0 54 2020-11-30
BLUEJACKET 65 1 56 2020-11-30
OKEENE 65 0 48 2020-11-30
THACKERVILLE 65 0 49 2020-11-30
MAUD 64 0 53 2020-11-30
OKTAHA 63 0 53 2020-11-30
HEALDTON 63 2 37 2020-11-30
MORRISON 62 0 51 2020-11-30
RAMONA 62 2 46 2020-11-30
SEILING 61 0 49 2020-11-30
CANTON 61 2 44 2020-11-30
GARBER 61 0 57 2020-11-30
CHEYENNE 61 1 42 2020-11-30
COPAN 60 1 50 2020-11-30
BOISE CITY 59 0 48 2020-11-30
MEDFORD 59 1 55 2020-11-30
DELAWARE 58 1 51 2020-11-30
FAIRFAX 57 0 49 2020-11-30
DAVENPORT 57 0 49 2020-11-30
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55 1 41 2020-11-30
RED OAK 55 0 48 2020-11-30
BURNS FLAT 55 1 48 2020-11-30
VICI 54 0 33 2020-11-30
WANETTE 54 0 46 2020-11-30
LOOKEBA 52 2 34 2020-11-30
CLAYTON 52 0 44 2020-11-30
SASAKWA 52 0 44 2020-11-30
TEMPLE 52 2 19 2020-11-30
CANEY 52 0 43 2020-11-30
DEWAR 50 0 40 2020-11-30
KIOWA 50 1 44 2020-11-30
COUNCIL HILL 50 0 42 2020-11-30
DOVER 50 0 40 2020-11-30
KREBS 50 1 44 2020-11-30
DEPEW 49 1 37 2020-11-30
AMBER 49 0 39 2020-11-30
OLUSTEE 49 0 42 2020-11-30
MCCURTAIN 49 1 43 2020-11-30
ARKOMA 49 0 46 2020-11-30
UNION CITY 49 0 28 2020-11-30
GARVIN 48 0 43 2020-11-30
ASHER 48 0 40 2020-11-30
SOPER 48 0 42 2020-11-30
MANNSVILLE 47 0 35 2020-11-30
TERLTON 47 1 38 2020-11-30
VERDEN 47 1 37 2020-11-30
MILBURN 47 1 43 2020-11-30
FARGO 47 0 26 2020-11-30
ERICK 47 0 23 2020-11-30
GRACEMONT 46 1 33 2020-11-30
ARNETT 46 0 19 2020-11-30
TIPTON 44 0 36 2020-11-30
GRANDFIELD 44 0 35 2020-11-30
BRAGGS 42 0 32 2020-11-30
RYAN 41 0 22 2020-11-30
SENTINEL 41 0 25 2020-11-30
VELMA 41 1 34 2020-11-30
OILTON 40 1 31 2020-11-30
GANS 40 0 35 2020-11-30
BYARS 40 0 27 2020-11-30
DUSTIN 40 0 37 2020-11-30
SPAVINAW 39 0 36 2020-11-30
CARNEY 39 0 33 2020-11-30
AGRA 39 1 30 2020-11-30
RATTAN 38 0 33 2020-11-30
CHATTANOOGA 37 1 16 2020-11-30
FOSS 36 0 24 2020-11-30
MILL CREEK 36 0 31 2020-11-30
LEHIGH 35 0 33 2020-11-30
CLEO SPRINGS 34 0 28 2020-11-30
HAILEYVILLE 33 0 27 2020-11-30
RIPLEY 33 1 32 2020-11-30
WHITEFIELD 33 0 31 2020-11-30
PITTSBURG 33 0 29 2020-11-30
CANADIAN 33 0 28 2020-11-30
KAW CITY 33 1 25 2020-11-30
CORN 33 0 31 2020-11-30
STERLING 32 0 19 2020-11-30
RAVIA 32 0 27 2020-11-30
POCASSET 31 0 24 2020-11-30
STUART 31 0 28 2020-11-30
GAGE 31 0 17 2020-11-30
MENO 30 0 25 2020-11-30
BUTLER 29 0 17 2020-11-30
KINTA 29 0 26 2020-11-30
MARBLE CITY 29 0 26 2020-11-30
MULHALL 28 0 15 2020-11-30
CROWDER 28 0 26 2020-11-30
SAVANNA 28 0 28 2020-11-30
ACHILLE 28 0 23 2020-11-30
SPRINGER 28 1 24 2020-11-30
STRINGTOWN 27 1 22 2020-11-30
SHIDLER 27 0 15 2020-11-30
COYLE 27 0 23 2020-11-30
BOYNTON 27 0 17 2020-11-30
COVINGTON 27 0 22 2020-11-30
WANN 27 0 26 2020-11-30
TUPELO 26 0 25 2020-11-30
INDIANOLA 26 0 22 2020-11-30
HARDESTY 26 0 20 2020-11-30
OAKS 26 1 20 2020-11-30
LONGDALE 25 0 15 2020-11-30
LENAPAH 25 0 20 2020-11-30
KREMLIN 25 0 19 2020-11-30
LANGLEY 25 0 23 2020-11-30
WAKITA 24 2 21 2020-11-30
TRYON 24 0 20 2020-11-30
AMES 24 0 22 2020-11-30
WAYNOKA 24 0 18 2020-11-30
OPTIMA 24 0 21 2020-11-30
ALINE 24 0 14 2020-11-30
RANDLETT 23 0 18 2020-11-30
CALVIN 23 1 18 2020-11-30
KENEFIC 23 0 22 2020-11-30
ROOSEVELT 23 0 16 2020-11-30
TALOGA 23 0 20 2020-11-30
CASTLE 22 0 20 2020-11-30
CUSTER CITY 22 0 17 2020-11-30
MARLAND 22 0 15 2020-11-30
SCHULTER 22 0 21 2020-11-30
REYDON 22 0 19 2020-11-30
FAXON 22 0 16 2020-11-30
SAWYER 21 0 18 2020-11-30
KETCHUM 21 0 20 2020-11-30
LONE WOLF 21 0 18 2020-11-30
HANNA 21 0 19 2020-11-30
BURBANK 20 0 17 2020-11-30
LOCO 20 0 13 2020-11-30
GOLDSBY 20 0 13 2020-11-30
ROCKY 20 0 15 2020-11-30
RATLIFF CITY 19 0 15 2020-11-30
LANGSTON 19 0 19 2020-11-30
SHARON 19 0 13 2020-11-30
PRUE 19 0 17 2020-11-30
DEVOL 19 0 15 2020-11-30
BERNICE 19 0 17 2020-11-30
FAIRMONT 19 0 19 2020-11-30
ORLANDO 19 0 13 2020-11-30
DRUMMOND 19 0 12 2020-11-30
SPARKS 19 0 16 2020-11-30
ELDORADO 18 0 13 2020-11-30
AVANT 18 0 16 2020-11-30
FOSTER 18 0 17 2020-11-30
DILL CITY 18 0 14 2020-11-30
BURLINGTON 18 0 14 2020-11-30
LAMONT 18 1 14 2020-11-30
NASH 18 0 14 2020-11-30
FORGAN 18 0 11 2020-11-30
CARTER 17 0 14 2020-11-30
WAPANUCKA 17 1 10 2020-11-30
JET 17 0 10 2020-11-30
GOLTRY 17 0 7 2020-11-30
OSAGE 16 0 15 2020-11-30
DAVIDSON 16 0 5 2020-11-30
FRANCIS 15 0 13 2020-11-30
NORTH MIAMI 15 0 12 2020-11-30
CARMEN 15 0 9 2020-11-30
MILLERTON 15 0 14 2020-11-30
BESSIE 15 1 8 2020-11-30
TERRAL 14 1 9 2020-11-30
DEER CREEK 13 1 7 2020-11-30
MARTHA 13 1 10 2020-11-30
GOTEBO 13 0 12 2020-11-30
MOUNTAIN PARK 13 0 8 2020-11-30
RALSTON 12 0 9 2020-11-30
DIBBLE 12 0 10 2020-11-30
KEYES 12 0 9 2020-11-30
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-11-30
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-30
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-30
NICOMA PARK 11 0 8 2020-11-30
WYNONA 11 0 9 2020-11-30
ALDERSON 10 0 9 2020-11-30
DACOMA 10 0 6 2020-11-30
OKAY 10 0 8 2020-11-30
HUNTER 10 0 8 2020-11-30
WILLOW 9 0 5 2020-11-30
FREEDOM 9 0 9 2020-11-30
HASTINGS 9 0 8 2020-11-30
GOULD 9 0 7 2020-11-30
MARSHALL 9 0 9 2020-11-30
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-30
COLONY 8 0 5 2020-11-30
FOYIL 8 0 4 2020-11-30
BOWLEGS 8 0 7 2020-11-30
HITCHCOCK 8 0 6 2020-11-30
BROMIDE 8 0 4 2020-11-30
CAMARGO 7 0 4 2020-11-30
EAKLY 7 0 5 2020-11-30
HILLSDALE 7 0 6 2020-11-30
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-30
PEORIA 6 0 5 2020-11-30
BRAMAN 6 0 3 2020-11-30
MEDICINE PARK 6 0 5 2020-11-30
MANITOU 5 0 3 2020-11-30
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-30
ADDINGTON 4 0 2 2020-11-30
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 4 2020-11-30
THE VILLAGE 4 0 3 2020-11-30
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-30
HALLETT 3 0 2 2020-11-30
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-30
CROMWELL 3 0 3 2020-11-30
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-30
DOUGHERTY 3 0 2 2020-11-30
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-30
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-30
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-30
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-30
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-11-30
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-30
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-30
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-30
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-11-30
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-11-30
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-30
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-30
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-30
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-30
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-30
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 0 2020-11-30
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-30
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-30
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-30

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you