OKLAHOMA CITY — Tabatha Carr took a leap of faith four years ago after she quit her day job and jumped into making and selling plant-based chocolate.
The Enid High School graduate had tried different diets throughout her life. Carr was 16 when she was first put on blood pressure pills, and by the time she turned 30, she was on three different blood pressure pills.
Carr decided to try the raw food diet, but after her meals, she would always crave something sweet — so she started making her own plant-based chocolate that’s sweetened with coconut sugar, is vegan- and paleo-friendly and free of gluten, dairy and soy.
In 2018, one year after quitting her job, Good Girl Chocolate launched online, and in early July, Carr opened Good Girl Chocolate’s storefront in Penn Square Mall, where she makes and sells her bean-to-bar chocolate for a living.
“(Good Girl Chocolate) has just changed my life drastically, and I couldn’t be happier with the decision that I made,” Carr said.
Good Girl Chocolate is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Some of the flavors include brownie batter, caramel cake, chocolate fudge, keto chocolate fudge, 70% dark chocolate and coconut pecan scotchies.
Carr was born in Georgia, but her family moved to Enid when she was 9 years old. After graduating from EHS in 1996, she attended Oklahoma City University and received a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in health administration, and although her focus had been on the importance of health, Carr said her confidence just wasn’t there.
“I felt like a hypocrite ... being almost 300 pounds and trying to tell people how to live and how to eat,” she said.
After she changed her relationship with food and focused more on a plant-based lifestyle, Carr lost 80 pounds and got off her medications.
Carr then went back to school to study naturopathy — a system that uses natural remedies to help the body heal itself — so she could help other women who are going through what she did.
Carr presented her chocolate to QVC at a women’s conference in Texas, and she said the panelists absolutely loved it.
“That was my first confirmation that my chocolate was really good,” Carr said.
Good Girl Chocolate was featured in the 2019 Grammys gifting suite and in select Oscar nominee gift bags and was a 2020 grant recipient Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation.
In addition, Good Girl Chocolate is the first permanently Black-owned business in Penn Square Mall, which Carr said was “making history,” adding that being a woman-owned chocolate business in a “male-dominated industry” is also important.
“When it comes to being a double minority as a chocolatier, that’s huge,” Carr said. “I’m just truly humbled and grateful this is all happening.”
In 2018, she opened a kiosk in Penn Square Mall for a couple of months to get feedback, but the co-packer wasn’t able to keep up with the demand, so the kiosk closed.
Finding a new co-packer was difficult, so Carr learned how to make the chocolate herself from bean-to-bar, which is a four-day process. She roasts and grinds chocolate beans in-house at the back of her store in Penn Square Mall.
In the two months since Good Girl Chocolate has been opened inside Penn Square Mall, Carr said she has received a lot of support from Oklahomans — her goal is to make sure every single person in the state and even the nation knows about Good Girl Chocolate.
“It’s like you’re supporting your family — you’re supporting your own,” she said.
