Hannah Nelson was not feeling well. She was constantly sick, often had a fever and at times her face was swollen. Her mom Heather Huizenga was constantly taking her to the doctor. She even tried an allergist and it didn’t help.
Finally they did a battery of tests and it came back with irregularities that appeared to be acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Hanna was sent to Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Huizenga said.
“In the beginning she got 3 pints of blood in the emergency room then there were lots of tests, Huizenga said.” About 60% of acute lymphoblastic leukemia occurs in children and usually presents with bruising and fevers. It is most common before the age of 15 and after 50. About 90% of children who receive treatment are cured. The standard protocol of this cancer in kids is 2.5 years of treatment. Hanna started in May of 2020 and will have her last chemo treatment on September 20, 2022. Her first stay at Childrens was 4 weeks and since then she has gone back for 2 to 3 days at a time. The treatments are toxic so often they would have to stay until it filtered through her body. She eventually was able to take oral chemo at home. Huizenga said, “My 15 year old daughter Ryleigh has been extremely helpful with her sister along with the 2nd grade class at Mckinley.” She says they had a wish list parents helped fill and they were unbelievably supportive. On September 27, Hanna will hopefully make a final trip to Children’s Hospital to ring the bell that signifies she is done with her treatment and cancer free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.