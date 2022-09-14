ENID, Okla. — Hannah Nelson was not feeling well. She was constantly sick, often had a fever and at times her face was swollen.
Her mom, Heather Huizenga, constantly was taking her to the doctor. She even tried an allergist and it didn’t help.
Finally, they did a battery of tests and it came back with irregularities that appeared to be acute lymphoblastic wil. Hanna was sent to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Huizenga said.
“In the beginning she got three pints of blood in the emergency room, then there were lots of tests," Huizenga said.
About 60% of acute lymphoblastic leukemia occurs in children and usually presents with bruising and fevers, according to the hospital. It is most common before the age of 15 and after 50. About 90% of children who receive treatment are cured. The standard protocol of this cancer in kids is 2.5 years of treatment.
Hanna started in May 2020 and will have her last chemo treatment on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Her first stay at Children's was four weeks, and since then she has gone back for two or three days at a time.
The treatments are toxic, so often they would have to stay until it filtered through her body. She eventually was able to take oral chemo at home.
“My 15-year-old daughter Ryleigh has been extremely helpful with her sister, along with the second-grade class at Mckinley (Elementary School)," Huizenga said.
She said they had a wish list that parents helped fill, and they were unbelievably supportive. On Sept. 27, Hanna will make a final trip to Children’s Hospital to ring the bell that signifies she is done with her treatment and is cancer free.
