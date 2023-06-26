ENID, Okla. — Fifteen-year-old violinist Emma Terry experienced a dream come true. She just returned from a two-week stay at the Oklahoma Arts Summer Institute at Quartz Mountain.
“I’ve wanted to go for so long, and it was everything I thought it would be and more,” Emma said.
This was the first year Emma was eligible to audition for the institute. You have to be 15 years old the year you apply.
OSAI is an intensive, two-week residential academy for serious, disciplined and motivated high school students. Students study with nationally renowned artists in the field of acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting, film and video, orchestra and photography.
Emma was the youngest participant and the only person in Northwest Oklahoma to be selected for the honor in orchestra. Participants are selected from seven blind auditions held around the state.
“I didn’t think I had a good audition and felt like I wouldn't be chosen,” Emma said. One thing she didn’t dream of was her dad being in Oklahoma Heart Hospital having open heart surgery the day of her audition.
“It was a stressful life-and-death situation because they had to do extensive surgery on her father’s heart,” said her mother, Hollee Terry. She had a friend take Emma to her audition at te Wanda L Bass School of Music at Oklahoma City University. “It wasn’t what we planned but she did her best under the circumstances.”
“I was nervous and had a “shaky bow” but they also grade on tone and sight reading so it wasn’t just one thing,” Emma said.
She found out the good news several months later, and the other good news is her father Philip Terry is recovering from heart surgery.
Emma started on the piano at 4 years old with her twin brother Owen. Emma didn’t like the piano because she wasn’t able to move. She leaned toward another string instrument, the harp.
“There were no harp teachers close by, so I finally chose the violin,” Emma said.
She started in second grade with a local teacher then began with University of Central Oklahoma teacher and violinist Peter Nguyen.
She also is playing the piano again with her brother, and they take lessons from Sergio Monteiro, who teaches at Oklahoma City University. Emma takes music theory from Lauren Monteiro.
Hollee Terry said her son Owen is a gifted piano player, but the piano is not part of the curriculum at Quartz Mountain.
Emma and Owen started school with Epic going into the fifth grade.
“The kids practice three hours a day so this type of school worked better for them,” Hollee Terry said. They schedule their own time and Epic pays for their music theory books.
Emma is passionate about the violin and talks about doing etudes, which are exercises to improve technique and skills.
“It is important I strengthen my fourth finger, my pinky, so I can do better with my technique and scales,” she said. Emma also teaches violin lessons and enjoys listening to music.
A huge thrill for her was to hear Itzhak Perlman perform at the McKnight Center at Oklahoma State University. Perlman is considered the most famous violinist of today being honored with the U.S. Medal of Freedom and a lifetime achievement award.
Another dream of Emma’s is to study music at Northwestern University in Chicago and one day play with the Berlin Symphony.
Until then, Emma plans to keep practicing and trying out every year she is eligible for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.
“I roomed with three other girls, and we had so much fun along with working hard and learning so much,” she said.
Learning how to communicate in an orchestra was one of the best things she learned.
“I love the sound of the orchestra. Sometimes I hear music in colors. You don’t have to have language to express your emotions, you can do it with music,” Emma said. Her hobbies include knitting, baking and reading.
OSAI is part of a unique public/private partnership. Major funding is provided by private donations secured by the institute, with matching funds from Oklahoma State Department of Education and additional support from Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment of the Arts.
