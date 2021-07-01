ENID, Okla. — As Micah Williams walked into Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse on Willow Wednesday evening to play board and card games with some friends, a wave of nostalgia washed over him.
Williams, who now is 31, sat down at the table in the back to play, reconnecting almost instantly with his childhood.
He was one of four people who showed up to play board and card games at Enid Geeks Game Night.
“It brings back memories from playing with my family that I’ve lost over the years because my family’s grown apart,” Williams said. “But board games actually make me feel closer to my family and now, I get closer to friends.”
Enid Geeks is a Facebook page that was founded about 10 years ago by Lisa Herald to post about “anything geeky,” said Julian Pendergraft, who later became an admin for the page and has been organizing Enid Geeks events such as Enid Geeks Game Night since summer 2018.
Pendergraft had a collection of board games and wanted more people to play with, and in 2018, Game Night came to life, welcoming all board game enthusiasts in the community to come play.
Pendergraft said he usually brings anywhere from 10 to 20 games such as Splendor, Legendary and Cartoon Network Crossover Crisis.
“I don’t typically bring games like Yahtzee or Monopoly,” Pendergraft said. “I bring games that some people may not have heard of so I can teach people different games.”
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the game nights for a while, and they were moved to Springhill Lounge inside the Springhill Marriott Hotel before Enid Geeks had its first Game Night at Da Vinci’s since last June on Wednesday.
“We thought it would be fun to have an event where just the adults could come in, socialize, play games and have some drinks,” Pendergraft said. “I really wanted to bring Game Nights back to Da Vinci’s, as well, because I want the younger people to be able to join us, and also those who would prefer the coffee environment over a lounge. I kind of like having a mix of both, so our game nights may alternate between the places.”
Matt Johnson moved to Enid from Idaho, where he often went to game nights. Johnson is friends with Pendergraft and his husband Cristopher Pendergraft and went to his first Game Night on Wednesday.
Board games and game nights bring people together from “all walks of life and all different experiences,” Johnson said.
“They get you to come together with a common interest, and it just creates a community that probably wouldn’t be developed any other way,” Johnson said.
Cristopher Pendergraft, who lives a “high-stress” life” as a nurse and a student in college, said game nights give him an evening to relax.
“It’s nice to just let your hair down once a week or every couple of weeks, or once a month — just whenever I’m able to show up,” Cristopher said.
Before the pandemic, Pendergraft said about a dozen people would show up to the game nights, which were held almost every week.
Only four game nights have been held in 2021, with the first one being May 18. Pendergraft said about four or six people have shown up to each Game Night since, though he’s hoping that will change as the game nights continue to be held about every two weeks.
Enid Geeks hosts other events, too. Enid Geeks hosts Geeks Give Back events every now and then, with the latest being in December 2019.
At Geeks Give Back, board and card game tournaments are held to raise money for nonprofits and charities including Toys for Tots, RSVP Enid’s Santa for Seniors program, Enid Community Clinic and Enid SPCA.
Williams said if more people show up, it will be “awesome” for both Enid Geeks and the Enid community.
“With everything that’s been going on throughout the world — everyone’s been split on everything,” Williams said. “If something this simple and fun to do can bring everyone back to understanding each other and where they’re coming from, then yeah, I’m all for it.”
To get involved with Game Night — which will have dates posted on its Facebook page — and all other Enid Geeks events, “just show up,” Pendergraft said. Everyone of all ages and levels are welcome.
“Play the games you’re interested in, or bring games. Bring your friends. Interact with the (Enid Geeks Facebook) page,” he said. “The more interaction with our page, the more people who find out about us — that way, we can raise more money for worthy causes.”
