ENID, Okla. — Free Methodist Church is opening the doors Sunday, April 23, 2023, to Enid and area residents to join in the celebration for the church’s 128th anniversary.
The church’s morning service starts at 10:30 and will include a history of the church, which began in Enid in the fall of 1895, said Mark Lebeda, church member and publicity chair. The time of celebration will culminate immediately after the service with a Celebration Luncheon.
“We’re just glad to be open,” Lebeda said. “So many churches are closing, and we’re just happy to be open 128 years. We just want people to come celebrate with us.”
He said the luncheon menu will consist of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and “whatever everyone else brings.”
Jeffrey Grimes is the current pastor of the church, located at 1114 Hite Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.