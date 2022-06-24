ENID, Okla. — Charity funds won by local firefighters were donated Thursday to an Oklahoma camp for childhood burn victims.
Enid Fire Department donated the $500 its staff received from winning the Guns-n-Hoses KNID Cup Softball Tournament between the Enid Fire and Enid Police departments.
Representatives from the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp joined Fire Chief Jason Currier and Capt. Cody Keller at the KNID studios Thursday morning for a check presentation and radio broadcast.
The OKFF Burn Camp is a five-day summer camp in Tahlequah for children who have suffered major burns or disfiguring injuries at any point in their lives requiring hospitalization.
Rachelle Goddard, public relations chair for the camp, said the donations would help pay for campers, who attend for free. The camp provides transportation to kids from all across the state.
“The campers have all kinds of injuries from different burns,” Goddard said. “They face the scars every day. It’s just a place they can all get to and it feels like family. They know they are not different form anybody else. There are people there with scars just like them.”
Keller said his staff chose to donate to the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.
“We have known about this camp for quite a while. They talk about it quite a bit at the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association Convention,” Keller said. “It’s local so its something good to give your money to.”
The camp began in 1999 with firefighter Scotty Stokes, who decided a burn camp was needed in Oklahoma since there were others in neighboring states.
Goddard, who is a burn survivor herself, has been involved in the camp for over 20 years.
She said she still holds many of the connections she made at camp.
“When I was 9 years old, I was burned in a housefire,” Goddard said. “So I was a camper myself. I went from age 9 ot 17, when I became a junior counselor, then moved onto counselor. Now, I am the co-chairman of the activities committee, the scholarship fund, on the executive board and run public relations for the organization.”
