ENID, Okla. — An Enid family was recognized as the Boys and Girls Clubs of America Military Family of the Year for the U.S. Air Force last week for their work in fostering teenagers.
Tech. Sgt. Salvador Gutierrez and his wife Eden, representing Vance Air Force Base Youth Programs, received the award during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 13.
Military Family of the Year recognizes military families for their contributions to the U.S., their service and whose youth have been members of a military youth center affiliated with BGCA or a traditional Boys and Girls Club.
Since applying to become foster parents in 2019, the Gutierrezes, who have three children of their own, have fostered seven teenagers.
Salvador said the couple was surprised to receive the recognition.
“When we were told about the submission, we said, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’” he said. “We never thought it would go to this length.”
Eden said it’s awesome for both of them to see each other recognized for their fostering efforts, as well as their oldest daughter, who “puts in the effort, too.”
“We see so much in each other, and now it’s starting to be recognized,” Eden said. “It’s just a really good thing, and we told our 13-year-old the same thing. ... This award is just as much hers as it is ours.”
Fostering hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, Eden said, but is “more rewarding than anything.”
The Gutierrezes now lead training on how to become foster parents and have helped several families start their own fostering journeys.
“Military families can see that (fostering) is possible,” Eden said. “It’s not necessarily the easiest, and you might have some more hoops to go through if you live on base ... but it’s possible.”
