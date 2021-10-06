Enid Faith Ways will host "Has the Church Hurt You? A Listening Session" from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Cynthia Stevison, board president of Enid Faith Ways, an open and affirming congregation, said in a press release the listening session is designed to give people who have been hurt, pushed away, marginalized or made to feel unloved by any church an opportunity to come together and have their voice heard.
Stevison said in the release her own experience has been one of pain and exclusion in churches.
"I've known church disappointments, loss and grief,” Stevison said in the release. "I doubted that I belonged. I doubted I was loved."
Stevison said it is essential for the church as a whole to begin listening to those who have been hurt and pushed away.
"We must listen to those who have been hurt by the church," she said, "because we as the church have stumbled, and need to be held accountable."
James Neal, lay minister for Enid Faith Ways, said in the release he often sees the need for this kind of accountability.
"Almost daily, I speak with people who have been made to feel unworthy, unloved, or who have been pushed away from church, if not faith altogether, by Christians," Neal said. "A church that serves in the name and example of Jesus Christ should be the last place anyone would ever feel unloved or excluded. Unfortunately, for many in this community, church is a place of pain, trauma and judgment."
These issues, Neal said, are not specific to any one congregation or denomination, and need to be "faced head-on by all branches of Christianity."
"Christianity has, for centuries, focused on evangelizing to people outside the faith," he said. "Perhaps it’s time we focused on listening to those we’ve hurt and pushed away, and making amends for the harm we’ve historically caused."
Neal said the listening session is not an attempt to offer a "fix" for past harms and is not an attempt to "lure people back to church."
"We're not there to preach. We're there to listen — just listen," he said. "We need to listen to others' pain, to discover if there's things we're doing to cause that pain. And then we need to just offer compassion and unconditional love."
"Has the Church Hurt You? A Listening Session" is open to people of all faith backgrounds, the release states. The event will not be in a church setting.
The location for the listening session will be provided to those who register for the event by emailing enidfaithways@gmail.com or by messaging Enid Faith Ways on Facebook.
