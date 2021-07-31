ENID, Okla. — Enid Faith Ways and Holy Cross Enid, 701 E. Park, will host a screening of the documentary “Pray Away” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a press release from Holy Cross Enid seminarian James Neal, the documentary examines the trauma inflicted by “so-called ‘conversion therapy.’”
Conversion therapy, according to American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, aims to “alter same-sex attractions or an individual’s gender expression with the specific aim to promote heterosexuality as a preferable outcome,” the release added.
Clinical consensus among physicians and psychiatrists finds no effective benefit from conversion therapy, but finds, rather, the practice can cause trauma and harm, according to the release.
A policy statement from AACAP finds conversion therapies “lack scientific credibility and clinical utility,” and “there is evidence that such interventions are harmful” and “should not be part of any behavioral health treatment of children and adolescents,” the release added.
The release said that American Academy of Pediatrics, in its policy statement, finds conversion therapy is “is contraindicated, since it can provoke guilt and anxiety while having little or no potential for achieving changes in orientation,” according to the release, while the American Psychological Association finds conversion therapy “is associated with the loss of sexual feeling, depression, anxiety, and suicidality.”
The documentary, according to its website, “takes you inside the history and continuation of the ‘pray the gay away’ or ex-gay movement,” and follows former practitioners of conversion therapy as they “contend with the aftermath unleashed by their actions, while a survivor seeks healing and acceptance from more than a decade of trauma,” according to the release.
President of the Enid Faith Ways board Cindy Stevison said in the release she wants the community to come together and face the harmful reality of conversion therapy.
“Conversion therapy has been rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades,” Stevison said in the release, “but due to continuing discrimination and societal bias against LGBTQ people, some practitioners continue to conduct conversion therapy. This practice has traumatic effects on LGBTQ people.”
Jonita Cannon, also with the Enid Faith Ways board, said in the release her desire to share “Pray Away” with the community is based on her own experience.
“I think society as a whole needs to understand that you can’t just ‘pray the gay away,’” Cannon said. “As a lesbian gay woman who tried to live my life as a straight woman, as society expected me to, for 35 years, I was miserable, but inside I was and will always be gay.”
Cannon said trying to force someone else, or oneself, into an unauthentic sexual orientation is emotionally and mentally harmful.
“Trying to live according to what others thought I should be, instead of who I knew I was, caused me more mental damage than I knew at the time,” Cannon said in the release. “At 57, I’m still working on being the real me that God loves, and intended when he created me.”
The screening coincides with the Netflix premiere of the documentary.
Light refreshments and discussion will follow the film. Seating is limited and attendees are invited to bring their own bag or folding chair. For more information, message Enid Faith Ways on Facebook Messenger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.