Enid elementary schools mark 10 years in new buildings

ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools celebrated a shared decade of learning Thursday at its two youngest elementary schools.
Pairs of fourth- and fifth-grade students at Garfield and Prairie View elementary schools led Thursday’s visitors on building-wide tours, which had been organized to mark the 10 whole school years both schools have just about wrapped up.
The buildings opened to students in 2012, two and a half years after Enid voters passed a nearly $100 million bond issue to partly fund the big-ticket construction projects.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd, who visited both schools Thursday, was the first guest to arrive at Prairie View, located at 4600 W. Willow.
Two fourth-graders, Riley and Anna, guided Floyd to nearly a dozen stations throughout the building.
At each stop, another pair of Prairie View Buffalos would read from practiced scripts to explain their site, including the school’s STEAM classroom, pre-K and kindergarten playground, intervention classroom and science lab.
The girls also showed Floyd a wall artwork reading, “We are PV,” with “PV” made out of photos from the school’s decade of yearbooks.
“It is amazing how fast 10 years goes by,” Floyd later said to Principal Sherri Hendrie, next to a statue of the school’s mascot — Roamer the Buffalo — near the entrance.
“If you want to see the wind on the open plains, come here,” Hendrie replied.
Randall Rader, EPS assistant superintendent of elementary education, said during his tour of Prairie View that he liked it was built the same year as Garfield, before adding, “But they’re completely different designs.”
While Prairie View was entirely new — and district borders were redrawn for students to come from nearby schools — Garfield’s building replaced its former site at 900 E. Broadway, a stone’s throw from Longfellow Middle School, which absorbed the property.
In 2012, Garfield’s Wildcats all moved several blocks to the current location at 600 E. Elm, which was once the site of the National Guard Armory.
On Thursday, the district’s CFO, Sam Robinson, got his own personal tour from Garfield students Ahmir Juarez Merida and Santiago Ramos, who took him into the school’s exercise room for upper-grades.
Among the myriad activities, students will stand on an upside-down balance trainer or elliptical machine, then spell a word or multiply using charts on a wall. Exercise helps stimulate the brain, too, the boys told an impressed Robinson.
“When I was in school, you got in trouble for those kinds of things,” he told his tour guides as they ventured down another hallway. “You were supposed to sit still.”
Nearly all the walls in Garfield’s hallways have something on them, like school achievements, photo collages and motivational messages such as “Express yourself” or “Strive higher.” The wings of each grades at the hallways’ ends were covered with students’ classroom projects like figures from history, soda bottle rocket experiments and hand-made mini-amusement parks.
Fifth-grader Lucian Rogers pointed to his name on one of the school hall walls, on which were dozens of stickers for children in the school’s “Running Club.” Names were divided by the number of miles they run while they’re at Garfield, going from 10 to 52.4 miles.
Lucian said he runs 5 miles a week, so his name was in the 45-mile group. While this year was his only one at Garfield, he said he’d miss the uniqueness when he goes to Longfellow next year for sixth grade.
“They have stickers, they have running club, they have everything,” Lucian said, before returning to the school office, where Garfield Principal Amanda Rader asked him to quickly tour another group before lunchtime.
“There’s never a dull moment,” Rader said. “And I have so many creative teachers who … make the learning meaningful for the students.”
Fourth-grade teacher Ginger Ingels was at the former school for five years before moving to the current building a decade ago.
“It is a nice facility; however, I will say there are things I miss about the old building,” Ingels said, chuckling. “Just those quirky things, like the wall of slate chalkboards. They were great bulletin boards.”
Garfield had been facing many issues such as outdated HVAC systems, crumbling facades and lack of ADA compliance.
The nearly 100-year-old school building also had been facing overcrowding issues, so the new school was built to accommodate the area’s population growth.
By the end of this school year, Garfield had the most students of all EPS elementary schools, with Prairie View reporting the third-highest enrollment, according to EPS.
Garfield had around 550 students this year, but Rader said the building could accommodate more students if enrollment ever climbs higher.
She said walls were taken out and hallways extended in Garfield’s second- and first-grade wings soon after the building opened in 2012 and as enrollment quickly reached 700-plus students.
Prairie View had 430 students this school year, and Hendrie said the school also was built to hold more as needed as Enid continues expanding north and west.
Hendrie, who was on one of the district’s bond oversight committees before its 2010 passage, said that Glenwood Elementary School, Enid’s westernmost school at the time, was bursting at the seams with enrollment as Enid’s population and housing developments began shifting farther west.
“This was built in an effort to help with that,” she said. “It’s a beautiful building and beautiful kids and lots of learning going on here for 10 years.”