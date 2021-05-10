Coolidge Elementary School's principal has been reassigned to another elementary school in Enid.
Sherri Hendrie will begin serving as Prairie View Elementary School principal on July 1, according to Enid Public Schools.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd made the internal reassignment after current principal Clark Koepping announced his retirement last Wednesday, according to a news release.
Both principals had been re-hired in March.
Hendrie has been with EPS since 1988, beginning as a teacher at Harrison Elementary School. She went on to be an instructional coach for the district, then eventually principal at Coolidge. She holds Oklahoma professional certifications in elementary principal and elementary education.
Hendrie said in the release she is looking forward to taking on her new role in serving students and teachers at Prairie View.
“I look forward to building relationships with the staff, students, and families in the Prairie View community,” she said. “I cannot wait to share in the educational experiences with the educators and students at Prairie View as we move forward in a first-class learning environment.”
Floyd said Hendrie has proven to be the right choice for this reassignment.
“We thank Clark Koepping for his many years of dedicated service to the students of EPS, and we wish him the very best as he retires and moves closer to family in Tulsa,” said Floyd. “We are also happy to be reassigning Sherri Hendrie as the new campus principal at Prairie View Elementary, effective this summer. Sherri is a veteran administrator who has many years of proven, high-quality leadership experience. We look forward to her building on the successes at Prairie View and leading that campus on to even greater accomplishments in the future.”
