The City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host an Enid Eggfest at Crosslin Park on Saturday, April 3, from 12to 5 p.m.
There will be various games at the event, including an egg toss, sack race, ring toss, pie in the face, egg hunts, and bungee jumping. Additionally, there will also be ponies and a mechanical bull.
The attendees will also have a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny!
The egg hunt will begin at 4 p.m. and prizes will be given for the person that gets the golden egg in each age group. The egg hunt will be divided with ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-7, and 8-10. Prizes will include stuffed animals, Easter baskets, and bicycles.
Various food and merchandise vendors will be present at the event.
To check out other upcoming park events, go to: Enid.org/ParkEvents.
