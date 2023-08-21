ENID, Okla. — Enid's economy is solid, although there is an issue with a small workforce not able to fill all available jobs.
That was the assessment provided Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, by Chad Wilkerson, Oklahoma City branch executive and senior vice president of community development for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
The Oklahoma City branch has a staff of 50 that does research on Oklahoma economies, examines Oklahoma financial institutions, does risk analysis and IT development for banks, along with community development, economic education and public outreach.
“Growth is solid, but sluggish, with the unemployment rate at its lowest and inflation at its highest,” Wilkerson said.
The Enid economy remains solid, with low employment.
Wilkerson, in an appearance at Enid Rotary Club, said Oklahoma’s economy continues to recover, but jobs remain below pre-pandemic levels in some sectors, especially in energy. That is the result of oil and gas drilling falling in Oklahoma more so than the rest of nation because of lower profitability.
A brighter note for Northwest Oklahoma, he said, is farm income increased in the second quarter of this year due to drought conditions improving.
In Ma, almost half the state was experiencing extreme to exceptional drought, and now after early summer rains, less than a half dozen counties are affected, he said. The farm outlook for the rest of the year is predicted to improve even more.
One of the challenging areas for Enid, in regard to growth, Wilkinson said, is the labor force is lagging due to older workers getting out of the market and a smaller workforce following behind the Baby Boomers. Jobs go unfilled because there aren't enough people to take them all.
Garfield County unemployment was 2.9% in June, he said, and labor markets in the rest of Northwest Oklahoma were even tighter. Helpful to the economy was a rebound in immigration workers after several years of being low, he said.
Nationally, the Fed has been working for months to slow inflation, he said.
“Inflation has come down from its 2022 peaks but continues to be too high,” Wilkerson said.
The Fed has slowly raised interest rates, most recently to more than 5% to try to cool the economy, he said.
Wilkerson has been with the Federal Reserve since 1998, starting in Kansas City’s research department. Appointed in 2006 as Oklahoma City branch executive, Wilkerson is the bank’s lead officer and regional economist in Oklahoma. Wilkerson was appointed senior vice president in 2022, and supports a community development team located across the Kansas City Fed’s seven-state region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.