Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.