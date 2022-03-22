ENID, Okla. — The long-closed Trail Drive-in theater is garnering attention again as the commercial property has been on the market for nearly a year.
The 9-acre property at 2700 S. Van Buren has been listed with Kurt Young of RE/MAX Commercial for 330 days. The acreage is priced at $225,000.
The drive-in was built in 1955, but has been abandoned for 40 years. The property has been through many owners over the years, last sold in 2015 to Charles and Leah Blevins for $145,000, then deeded to Zoe Properties LLC in Sand Springs, according to the Garfield County Assessor website.
The screen still is standing decades later, and there have been efforts over the years to try to restore or use the property for other events, most recently a local couple began fundraising to save it in 2020.
Tony and Haylee Weedn had fallen in love with the property and hoped the community would come together to save it.
However, fundraising efforts fell short, Young said.
“We raised almost $50,000 from local Enid residents by crowd funding, but we needed about $250,000 for the first phase to purchase and clear the land,” said Tony Weedn, CEO and founder of BaseConnect. “I would still love to see the drive-in happen, and I’m happy to share what we learned if anyone has the time and passion to pursue the project.”
Besides residents hoping someone will buy the property and restore it, there have been interest to do other things with the property, Young said.
“The price is good for 9 acres of commercial land in Enid,” Young said.
He said he was amazed the screen is even standing, while the area is overgrown and would cost a lot to clear out, especially with the large-screen structure.
With the recent closure of AMC’s theater in Oakwood Mall, Enid residents are left without a place to watch movies on the big screen.
