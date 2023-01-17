OBI logo

Jessy Dersham, executive director of Oklahoma Blood Institute's Enid Donor Center has announced Paramount Homes as its January Partner of the Month.

“Paramount homes is offering a $1,000 discount to all blood donors who give from Jan. 17, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2023," Dersham said.

The discount applies to any transaction within one year.

Dersham said it is vital to saving lives when individuals and companies in the community support donor drives. The blood given here, stays here, she said.

Enid Donor Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. OBI is located at 301 E. Cherokee.

