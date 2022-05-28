Enid DJs pioneering local rave scene at Boondocks, area events

ENID, Okla. — Dance beats, lasers and smiling faces fill up any room where Twiinception is performing.
Twin brothers Jorge and Miguel Miranda, known as Twiinception, are the resident DJs at Boondocks Tavern in Enid and are pioneering a local rave scene.
Twiinception plays a variety of music, but most heavily identifies as an Electronic Dance Music group — a general term for a range of musical genres and sub-genres like house, dub, trap, techno, bass and so on.
Born and raised in California, the Mirandas moved to Enid four years ago. The California EDM scene pulled the brothers in when they were young teenagers, changing their lives for the better, they said.
“Jorge would always show me videos of Electric Daisy Carnival (a music festival), and we would be in our room just vibing, having a good time,” Miguel said. “We always dreamed of going to a show, but we were only 15. We didn’t know it was a thing we could go to.
“We found an all ages club in San Francisco and went one day,” Miguel continued. “It was amazing. It was the most life-changing thing. The vibes were so positive. The music was amazing, as usual. We met some of our best friends there, who are now life-long friends. Those were core memories for sure.”
Growing up, it was difficult, they said. They were homeless and at one point in a place where everyone is trying to “be hard” or gangster.
“Nobody is really spreading love,” Miguel said. “It wasn't a thing. That’s one of the reasons I love raves and the whole EDM community.”
A common term in the EDM community — "PLUR," standing for peace, love, unity and respect — shows the core values of ravers.
The connections found in the rave community runs much deeper than regular music or club scenes, they said.
“It’s all about love, and that’s what life should be all about,” Miguel said.
When the pair told their parents they were going to raves, it was assumed that they were going to do drugs while dancing to “techno” music.
“That’s a misconception,” Jorge said. “Maybe it used to be more drug-based back in the day, but it’s all about love. Drugs are there, but you don’t need them to have a good time. It’s just the music.”
People in the scene will come up and want to connect, whether at a festival or a small local rave, they said.
“Music is a language, it’s a universal language,” Miguel said. “That’s why we love it so much. We want to spread that love.”
Starting a scene
The Mirandas have been fans of the genre for around eight years, but began deejaying two years ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got a board and we started messing around with it, watching YouTube videos and stuff,” Jorge said. “We sucked at first. When we started to get the hang of it, we posted videos on Facebook. That’s what we did through the majority of COVID.”
“There were no raves happening,” he said. “So, we had our own mini-raves.”
The Facebook “mini raves” helped Twiinception get noticed by Boondocks Tavern, whose staff asked Twiinception to come DJ in early-2020.
The building, on 302 E. Maple, has stood for around a century. Boondocks just celebrated its five-year business anniversary.
“The whole building has so much energy in it,” Jorge said. “You can feel the energy of so many different people that have been here.”
The Mirandas said they have gained friends and family from Boondocks, changing their lives for the better.
Boondocks' manager, Shanicha Campbell, said she is proud of Miguel and Jorge, who she said feel like her adopted kids.
“They bring people from all around, out-of-state," she said. "We constantly have people walking in the door who are friends with them. People love them.”
From there, Twiinception began DJing private parties and going to gigs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. In 2021, they played the afterparty at Main Street Enid’s Oktoberfest.
Live rave music wasn’t something that could be found in Enid, even just a couple of years ago, but it’s something Twiinception is passionate about growing in Enid.
“We created a rave scene out here,” Miguel said. “There wasn’t a rave scene out here at all."
Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, said she wants to see the EDM scene grow in Enid and is excited to bring more variety to the people of Enid.
“We had a good turn-out at the after party,” Rapp said. “We had people dancing, shuffling and head banging. I think a lot of people here had never heard of EDM. We saw lots of people posting about how cool it was. Just the fact that people stayed out so late in our downtown area to see something different was great."
Besides bringing in diverse music options, Jorge and Miguel said they believe representation is important, too.
“Coming from California, where it is so diverse, to here was a culture shock,” Jorge said. “Everything is different. Equality, racially, sexually, culturally, even the music on the radio is different.”
Last year, Boondocks and Twiinception hosted a Pride Rave, which they plan to host again, also with a Juneteenth celebration on the weekend of June 17.
“It was our busiest event ever,” said Jorge. “People were surprised Enid did that. We were the only place doing something like that, but we got a lot of backlash and even one threat.”
Besides making waves locally, Twiinception played their first-ever big show in Oklahoma City at the well-known Farmer’s Market venue, where they opened for several big house music DJs.
“The Farmer’s Market was one of the first places we saw a concert when we moved here,” Jorge said. “We never thought we would play there. We played on the same stage as J. Cole, YG, Tyga, DMX.”
Miguel and Jorge agree that whether deejaying or being in the crowd, it’s just good energy all around and it is their favorite place to be.
“The fact that we can provide a good time and joy, is just amazing,” Twiinception said. “I see their smiles and that’s what it is all about.”