Enid Dentistry and Braces has been in its new location at 5202 W. Garriott since Nov. 14, and held an open house Dec. 8 to celebrate the move.
Office Manager Pat Becker said there were plans to move to a new location in late 2019, but the pandemic put those plans on hold.
"We were anxious to get somewhere more visible to attract more new patients," Becker said, "and we finally made it happen."
Becker said the new location is larger, with more rooms, or operatories, to utilize for patient care. There hasn't been an increase in staff yet with the new location, but having the extra rooms will make patient care even stronger.
"Everything is the same but a newer and bigger location. We were really limited at the other office because we only a few operatories to work out of," Becker said. "When you've got a good, healthy dental office, you've got to have extra rooms to be able to accommodate emergencies and everything. So, we're thrilled about that and everything is just new and not outdated."
With a new location that is geared toward enhancing the patient experience, it has been met with positivity from patients at the new location.
"Everyone's loving it," Becker said. "They just are thrilled for us because they know we were really getting geared up for it the winter of 2019. The staff and the doctor, we've worked really hard and done a lot to make this happen, so it's kind of a reward to all of us that we're able to have a nice new office. What thrills us more than the nice and new is having accommodations to take care of our patients, because they're everything."
Enid Dentistry and Braces is owned by a company with around 40 locations in Oklahoma, Utah and Texas, among other states. Becker said being under the umbrella makes things like bulk ordering items and insurance claims a bit easier, but that there is a hometown feel to the office.
"We've got the hometown dental office feel," Becker said. "And we can just focus on our patients and one-on-one relationships, so it's really the best of both worlds."
Enid Dentistry and Braces is overseen by Dr. Ace Lugo, who has been in town for a few years. For more information, visit eniddentistryandbraces.com or call (580) 242-5862.
