Enid Democrat, local musician running against Caldwell for state House seat

ENID, Okla. — The Democrat running to unseat Enid’s longtime state legislator in this fall’s general election said he believes education is the biggest issue the state is facing next year.

Enid resident and musician Nicholas Payne, 25, will appear on the November ballot, against Republican state Rep. Chad Caldwell, to represent the majority of the city in the Oklahoma House.

Payne said he opposed the state’s school voucher bill, which failed in the Senate in March but drew public support from Caldwell, who intended to co-sponsor the House version.

Payne said he believes the bill would’ve defunded Oklahoma’s public education system, including in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, whose school districts which receive allocations from the state and from local property tax collections.

He said while the so-called “empowerment accounts” may benefit students of Oklahoma private schools, including new students, it does nothing to benefit those who he said would be “left behind” in public schools — which would continue to be the vast majority of Enid’s residents.

“If you slice the pie smaller and start giving pieces of that pie to others, then the people currently getting slices of that pie are going to get smaller slices,” Payne said.

Payne graduated from Pioneer High School in Enid in 2014, having gone to the school district since kindergarten.

“Public schools are a bedrock of our democracy, I believe,” Payne said. “They’ve been a major institution at every level of our government.”

He also signaled his support to end the 13-year waiting list for developmentally disabled services through the state Department of Human Services, with those who applied in 2009 still waiting for Medicaid.

But Payne said he didn’t support DHS’ $8.5 million consulting contract with Liberty Healthcare of Oklahoma, which had failed to provide enough adequate services, the state’s spending watchdog said last fall.

“The wait list has not been a priority for the state government for at least a couple decades, and I’d certainly like to see it be brought back to the front-burner,” Payne said.

At the end of May, the state passed a budget that included a $32.5 million increase, which state senators said would eliminate this waiting list.

Payne’s older sister is mentally disabled, lives at home and requires 24-7 care, as does his aging grandfather. Part of this care falls on Payne, as well as his father, he said.

“The last year, especially, I’ve definitely prioritized staying here at home to be close at hand,” he said. “That’s also a little bit of the personal reasoning for me running.”

Payne was born and raised in Enid, a descendant of settlers from the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893. After graduating from Pioneer, he went to Norman to attend the University of Oklahoma for two years. However, his time was cut short after his mom died and Payne also dealt with a leg injury.

Payne spent his early-20s playing guitar and harmonica in a band that traveled around the region, and he now does professional construction work with his father and grandfather throughout the area.

At 25 years old, he said he has never run for political office, but had been thinking about it since Caldwell ran unopposed in the general election two years ago.

He made up his mind in April when seeing that Caldwell would again not have a Democrat challenger in this November’s general election.

Caldwell filed his candidacy declaration on the first day of state filing, on April 13, and Payne filed his declaration two days later in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma State Election Board.

“I didn’t want to be the person that complains about there never being anybody run and not actually do it myself, so I just kind of pulled the trigger and took the plunge,” Payne said.

Both candidates will only appear on the November general election ballot, after no other candidate filed in either party to face off in the June 28 party primary election.

Over half of the House’s 101 seats won’t see a race between Republicans and Democrats in the November election, meaning many of the winners of June’s primary — or in many cases, those who already filed in April — will be their district’s automatic state representative.

“That’s a large part of what lit the fire under me to run,” Payne said. “Democracy without choice isn’t a democracy.”

Enid and Garfield County’s three other state representatives, Reps. John Pfeiffer, Carl Newton and Mike Dobrinski, all Republicans, are all running unopposed in both primary and general elections, according to the state Election Board.

Of the roughly 70 House elections with only one political party’s candidate running unopposed this year, nine races are for solely Democratic Party candidates — or half of the current House minority membership.

Eight of the nine Democratic races have only one candidate who’ve filed. All nine all-Democratic House districts are in north-central Tulsa and south-central Oklahoma City.