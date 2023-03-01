Enid Day at the Capitol is set to take place from 8:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the John D. Groendyke Wildlife Building, 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
The annual day has taken place since 2008, and is an opportunity for leaders of Enid to discuss areas of concern with state leaders.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce President Jon Blankenship said Enid Day at the Capitol is going to be a chance to discuss several things that are being looked at to improve things in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
“We kind of like having it at the Groendyke Wildlife Building because it adds a little bit of Enid flavor and it’s convenient for our attendees,” Blankenship said. “We usually have 50-60 people or so that attend, and also Leadership Greater Enid Class 32 will be coming down.
“It gives us an opportunity to discuss issues that impact Enid and really our whole trade area of Northwest Oklahoma. So having a focus on that region is important and of course we hope legislators will be mindful of that throughout the session.”
The Groendyke building is named after Enid resident John D. Groendyke.
Among the things to be highlighted about Enid is the strong impact made by the institutes of higher education. Blankenship said 80% of graduates from Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid stay in the area.
He said the issue of the large amount of illegal grow operations with foreign land ownership will be discussed, as well as funding being sought from criminal justice reform. Blankenship said funding from State Question 781 was supposed to be earmarked for mental health and substance abuse programs. He said Senate Bill 844, authored by Sen. Roger Thompson, would designate the Legislative Office For Fiscal Transparency to identify which areas the money from criminal justice reform could be used.
“That has not happened. In Enid, for example, we just had a $9 million jail issue fail last August, to expand the jail, and I’m sure that there are needs there,” Blankenship said. “It would be nice to capture some of the funding for criminal justice reform and be able to invest on the front end.”
Another bit of legislation to be discussed is Senate Bill 682, authored by Sen. Roland Pederson, which would update Oklahoma’s CDL laws to allow Marshallese men and women in Oklahoma the ability to obtain a commercial license. The current law states a person must have immigration papers to obtain a CDL, and Marshallese residents are not required to have such papers due to the compact of free association between the U.S. and the Marshall Islands, a U.S. territory.
Blankenship said that bill would help modernize the CDL law as well as help a sector that needs more drivers.
“We have a huge shortage of truck drivers in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and across the whole state,” Blankenship said. “So we think that legislation is good legislation, and certainly hope that it advances.”
Those confirmed to be attending are city of Enid officials, local legislators Rep. Chad Caldwell, Rep. Mike Dobrinksi, Rep. Carl Newton, Rep. John Pfeiffer, Sen. Roland Pederson and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, as well as representatives from Enid Public Schools, Northwestern, NOC and Autry Technology Center.
