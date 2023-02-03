ENID, Okla. — An Enid man was injured Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, while riding his bicycle near Enid.
Devon Toland, 36, was admitted in stable condition to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Friday at 78th and Southgate, about one-half mile east of Enid.
According to the OHP report, Jay Evetts, 59, of Covington and Toland both were heading east on Southgate. Evetts failed to provide a safe distance between his 2014 Ford Fusion and Toland’s bicycle, hitting the cyclist, according to the report.
Evetts was not injured.
