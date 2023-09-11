ENID, Okla. — One of Enid’s most recognizable cowboys with a long history of participation in the Cherokee Strip Celebration will lead off the annual parade as grand marshal … and of course he’ll be on horseback.
Rick Simpson said he was honored to be taking the reins of leadership, following behind the popular longhorn steers and the military color guard, to kick off the highlight of the weekend celebration honoring the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893, when Enid was settled overnight.
“This means everything,” Simpson said. “I was kind of shocked when they called but it’s just … it’s fabulous. I mean, it kind of leaves you speechless a little bit, which to get me speechless is hard to do, but it’s such a terrific honor.”
Simpson — known well in Enid for his family’s downtown western clothing store, which was a downtown staple for years before being reinvented as a western memorabilia museum, and their wacky commercials that eventually turned into a western movie family business — has been a part of the Cherokee Strip Celebration since the mid-1950s, starting when he was 6 years old, he said.
When the celebration was discontinued for a time in the 1970s, Simpson’s father, K.P., was instrumental along with his friend Bill Munn in bringing it back in the 1980s and 1990s.
“Nothing’s more important than our heritage, especially since we only do this once a year,” Simpson said, encouraging people to come out Saturday not only to the parade but to all the activities planned for the weekend.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce is starting events a little early with the ribbon cutting of, fittingly, a new western store across from the downtown Square. Walker’s Western Store worked hard to open before the annual celebration, said Lori Coonrod, membership and special events director for the Chamber, as a reminder to not only get out to enjoy the Cherokee Strip Celebration but the downtown shopping, as well.
The celebration kicks off Friday with Cherokee Strip Lunch Rush, serving fry bread tacos and a drink for $10 on the courthouse lawn, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An outdoor concert featuring Ian Munsick, with special guest Jake Worthington, will be held that evening at 7 at Stride Bank Center. Tickets are on sale at StrideBankCenter.com.
Saturday’s big events are the Cherokee Strip Festival, with food booths and trucks, vendor booths and live music, planned from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cherokee Strip Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and feature approximately 85 entries, from the Slash-O-Longhorns, which has been coming to the Enid parade since 2004, to local and area high school bands, western-themed floats, horseback riders and local clubs, organizations and individuals.
Upon announcing Simpson as grand marshal, Coonrod said they were excited about his involvement.
“His family has a long history in Enid and in community events, especially the Cherokee Strip,” she said.
She also said the chamber is proud to welcome back the descendants of the Intertribal Club of Enid who not only will serve the fry bread tacos on Friday but during the festival on Saturday. Other food offerings will include pizza, barbecue, hamburgers and hotdogs and drinks like lemonade, a pioneer celebration staple.
“It’s going to be a great time to come downtown and just eat and drink and enjoy and, of course, get set up for the parade at 10:30,” Coonrod said.
Enid Police Department and city of Enid event planners have been working with the Chamber to create the parade route, she said. Grand Avenue, from the Garfield County Fairgrounds to downtown, will be blocked beginning as early as 9 a.m. as the longhorn cattle are driven down to their starting place for the parade.
Jerry Blankenship and Jewel Ridge will be honored in a public ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Stride Bank Center, just ahead of other Cherokee Strip Days activities downtown.
Some other activities scheduled in Enid this weekend include History Alive! On the Cherokee Strip from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th, with museum admission; the Great Land Run, which begins at 6:30 a.m. with a half-marathon and 5K and 10K events — register at greatlandrun.com; Shakespeare in the Park at Government Springs at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday; live music and food trucks for admission at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Atelier, 339 E. Maple; the Chamber’s ribbon-cutting for Chicaro’s Happy Place at 4:30 Saturday; homecoming football, with Enid vs. Edmond North at 7 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium; and Enid Symphony Orchestra presenting “Flipside: The Patti Page Story” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
