A local couple, Dr. Tim and Pamela Fagan, were honored by The Oklahoma Dental Association with the 2023 ODA President’s Leadership Award.
The award is chosen each year by the association president and presented to an individual or individuals exhibiting “exemplary leadership skills through service to the ODA, the membership and their community, according to a press release.
This year, Dr. Robert Herman, past president of ODA, chose to recognize two leaders this year. The award was presented during the 2023 ODA House of Delegates meeting on April 27 in Tulsa.
Dr. Tim and Pamela Fagan’s passion for serving Oklahomans is the driving force behind the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy Legacy Fund established in July 2022, according to the release. The release states their generous donation was made as a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge to make the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy a dentist and community funded event in 2025 and beyond.
“They are the best of Oklahoma dentistry and my first and only choice for this year’s President’s Leadership Award,” said Dr. Robert Herman, ODA Immediate Past President, in the release.
