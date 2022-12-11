ENID, Okla. — There were some alarmed looks at the number of first responder vehicles parked in front of Walmart Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, but it wasn’t an emergency, it was Christmas 911.
Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, volunteer firefighters and LIFE EMS and other agency representatives took 60 children shopping for Christmas. They each had around $100 to spend, and many of them agonized over how to spend it on family, friends and themselves.
“Oh it’s great. They’re so excited,” said Lt. Nick John, organizer for Christmas 911 with EPD. “ … A kid bought a brand new bicycle. We’ve had kids buying stuff for their mom and dad, their brothers and sisters. They buy necessities they need, not just toys for themselves but necessities for their house, so it’s really cool to see … the kids are so excited.”
EPD has held the program for a number of years at Christmastime, and the sheriff’s office recently joined forces and invited the area volunteer firefighters to participate, as well.
John said it helps the community, but it also shows police and others in uniform in a good light.
“We’re not the bad guys at all,” he said. “We took an oath to help and serve, and that’s what we do.”
The program is funded by donations, which go through non-profits Fraternal Order of Police and Garfield County Police K-9 Association. And not only do the first responders participate but their spouses get involved, as well, with shopping and wrapping the gifts.
Susy Altamirano with LIFE EMS has been helping for six years, but this year she brought her wife, Destinee Shulanberger, along to help.
“I was super happy to be a part of it,” Shulanberger said, with tears welling up. “I actually used to be one of the kids that got to be chosen. And so I was really happy when she asked me to come along to be on the other side of it. It’s been very rewarding, to be able to see the smiles on their face, because I remember being one of these kids.”
Shulanberger couldn’t talk long, because her new best friend Jaysin wanted to make sure she was coming to the church after they checked out to help him wrap his gifts.
Both John and GCSO Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa said they couldn’t do this without the help of First Assembly of God.
“Without them this wouldn’t be possible,” Fuxa said, adding First Assembly provides a bus and driver for the kids, opens the church doors to allow a large space for dozens of first responders and their spouses to help the children wrap their gifts and offers a place to store the Christmas 911 supplies.
Garfield County Police K-9 Association officers Tim Prince and Adam Elliott and dogs Niko and Diesel entertained the children with demonstrations in another part of the church while they waited for their turns to wrap. Cookies and hot chocolate were available at the church, as well.
Fuxa also tipped his hat to the volunteers, John and Enid Police Department, saying it is a lot of hard work to put this together.
“I was just wanting to throw a shout out to the people who helped us with all this,” Fuxa said.
He stressed that the rural fire departments are what made the GCSO involvement possible with their donations of time and money. Rural fire departments also provided smoke detectors to the families.
“I want to thank Nick for all the work he does on, putting this stuff together,” he said.
Fuxa retired from EPD before working for the sheriff’s office, and he remembers participating with the program on a much smaller scale as a helper. Back then, he said, it was held at Kmart, so it’s been going on for some time.
John said he’s been with the department for 18 years, and it was an ongoing program back then. He’s been involved for about a decade and organizer for the past three years.
He said he gets asked a lot about how kids become a part of the program. Christmas 911 relies a lot on the school counselors and churches to recommend participants.
Jaysin’s parents, Carrie Phillips and Joey Estep, were thankful to participate this year.
“It’s nice whenever somebody can come along from the community and help out. Everybody has their struggles. It’s just it’s nice,” Estep said.
Anyone wishing to help sponsor or donate to Christmas 911 can reach out to John at Enid Police Department or Sgt. Jason Reim with Garfield County Police K-9 Association through the sheriff’s office.
Sponsors were Enid Police Department, Enid Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #144, Professional Firefighters of Enid Local #3722, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County rural fire departments, First Assembly of God Church, BP Resources LLC Investigations Plus, Garfield County Police K-9 Association and numerous volunteers.
Participating agencies shopping were Enid Police Department; Enid Fire Department; Garfield County Sheriff’s Office; OSI Det 438; Waukomis, Pioneer, Lahoma, Hillsdale-Carrier, Drummond, Hunter, Garber, Covington and Vance Air Force Base fire departments; and LIFE EMS.
