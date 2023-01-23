ENID, Okla. — The Enid area could receive around 3 inches of snow Tuesday and Tuesday night as a storm system moves through the state.
Northwest Oklahoma is in a winter storm advisory from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service.
"Wet snow is expected," according to the advisory. "Total snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Plan on the potential of slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."
The current NWS forecast for the Enid area calls for a 100% chance of snow Tuesday, with accumulations of up to an inch possible. The high Tuesday is expected to be around 36, with a north wind at 5-8 mph.
Precipitation will start as snow, according to NWS, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., then quickly switch to snow.
Snow is expected to continue through midnight Tuesday night, with another 1-2 inches possible, according to NWS. The low is expected to be around 29, with a north-northwest wind at 8-13 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
Higher snow amounts are expected south of Interstate 40, according to NWS, with 4-6 inches of snow expected across a swath from southwest Oklahoma to the east.
Wednesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 40, according to NWS.
Skies are expected to be sunny Thursday through Saturday, with highs climbing into the 50s by Friday.
