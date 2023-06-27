ENID, Okla.— Summer temperatures are heating up.
Across the state, a heat wave is expected to push high temperatures over 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
National Weather Service forecasts a high of 107 for the Enid area Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and 103 on Thursday.
Although the heat will send many Enid residents retreating to their air conditioned homes, a number of residents do not have access to a cool sanctuary where they can ride out the heat wave.
According to American Red Cross, electric fans cannot be relied on to fend off heat-related illnesses in a time of extreme heat. The Red Cross advised people to spend a few hours in air conditioning, take a cool shower or bath, wear lightweight clothing and drink plenty of water paired with a snack to ward off heat sickness.
For many, air conditioning, showers, snacks, clothing choices and water are a privilege, not a guaranteed resource.
Enid’s Salvation Army and Hope Outreach offer solutions to any Enid resident in need, no questions asked.
Salvation Army opens a cooling station in its dining room when temperatures climb into the upper-90s. It also offers guests lunch, dinner and bottled water.
A TV, crayons, coloring books and a variety of board games are available for entertainment for guests seeking refuge from the unforgivable heatwave.
Hope Outreach also offers a place for people to cool down and enjoy water, coffee and a shower. A microwave is available for people to heat their own food.
Loaves & Fishes food pantry will remain open during the heatwave, but discourages clients from waiting outside before shopping as they usually do. Instead, clients should arrive at their scheduled shopping time to avoid overheating.
Those with access to the proper necessities to remain cool during the heatwave can contribute to the well being of others. Both Salvation Army and Hope Outreach accept donations.
According to American Red Cross, replenishing the salt and minerals lost by sweating is key to staying hydrated. A snack or sports drink should be enjoyed with water to stay healthy when it is hot. Amanda Brittle, of Enid Salvation Army, requested fruit as a donation.
“Honestly, fresh fruit is always good that you can use as a snack when it’s hot outside, and you don’t usually really see anybody eating cornbread,” Brittle said, laughing.
Brittle recommended popsicles as donations as well.
American Alzheimer’s Association reminded caregivers of the importance of keeping those in their care safe, secure and hydrated. Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease often find enjoyment in the stimuli offered by the outdoors, but it is important to closely monitor the whereabouts of those who could easily become lost.
Only a few disoriented moments under the hot sun can be harmful to the elderly.
