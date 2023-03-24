By Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-Randolph, Texas — Altus Chamber of Commerce officials have named the community of Enid the winner of the 2022 Altus Trophy for their support of Vance Air Force Base.
The award, presented in partnership with Air Education and Training Command, is given to a community that goes above and beyond to support an AETC wing or tenant unit.
“The partnership between Vance Air Force Base and the Enid community is strong and we’re very proud of that relationship,” Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, said. “We are grateful for the hard work and the dedication that make Enid and Vance’s community partnership thrive as we work to recruit, educate, and train today’s Airmen to be ready for tomorrow’s fight.”
The winning nomination package highlighted several partnerships that enrich both the community and Vance. For example, the number of mutual aid agreements between Enid and Vance, which provide services to include fire, medical and emergency management support, as well as educational services and team building through a local technical school.
“The partnership between Enid and Vance is a model example of how a community can support an Air Force Base,” said Dr. Joe Leverett, Altus Trophy committee chairman and Air and Space Forces civic leader. “Enid community leaders have a proven vehicle for supporting military construction; been an asset for facilitating local, state and federal partnerships; and make it a point to celebrate military families so they feel at home and thrive in the community.”
Vance is home to the 71st Flying Training Wing, which is responsible for training Air Force student pilots for worldwide deployment. About 1,400 active duty and reserve military members, plus more than 1,500 family members, work and live in Enid and are supported by the community.
According to Enid officials in the award submission, additional highlights of the community’s impact include:
• Enid Woodring Regional Airport is used daily for T-1, T-6 and T-38 training missions, enabled by its past project lengthening the runway. A joint-use hangar is used during inclement weather to house Vance aircraft, which also is used by Vance maintenance personnel. Additionally, the ramp in front of the joint use hangar was expanded, increasing parking capability, which allowed the housing of 10 T-1s for the duration of a runway refurbishment. The airport also features a dedicated planning section in its new terminal building, allowing instructors and students to continue missions before and after flight, as if they were at home stations.
• Local officials led efforts to gain passage of state legislation to protect military airspace, which is being utilized as an example across the U.S. on how to adequately protect our nation’s airspace for military training.
• The city of Enid’s Kaw Lake Project, consisting of a 90-mile pipeline, will ensure the community and Vance personnel have access to water reserves, to allow for Vance’s support now and into the future.
• Enid Public Schools officials have completed improvements from a $93 million school bond that features major capital improvements and technology upgrades, and a new competition gym and fine arts center on the Enid High School campus.
• The city of Enid is completing the final phase to expand the walking trail to Vance, which complements more than 30 parks and recreation areas within the city limits as a means to provide quality of life for residents and military families.
Robinson will present the Altus Trophy to members from the Enid community during his next visit to Vance.
The Enid community has celebrated a win once before in 2014. For more information, including Enid’s full submission, go to http://www.altuschamber.com/altustrophy/.
In 2021, the San Angelo community, outside of Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, received the award.
