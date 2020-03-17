ENID, Okla. — Enid Community Clinic has closed its doors until further notice, due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.
The clinic, at 1106 E. Broadway, provides free medical services during regularly scheduled clinics, for people who have no health insurance, using area volunteer nurses and doctors.
Janet Cordell, nurse manager for the clinic, said most of the patients coming to the clinic have suppressed immune systems or already are sick, and neither they nor the volunteers can afford the risk of being exposed to coronavirus.
Cordell acknowledged, since the clinic's patients have no health insurance, their only alternative if they're in need of health care during the closure likely will be to go to the emergency room.
She advised, if any clinic patients think they may be suffering coronavirus symptoms, to call the hospital before going to the emergency room.
Tania Warnock, marketing project lead for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, said doctors are urging the public to continue taking the following steps:
• Stay at home.
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based rub for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Use elbow or fist bumps, instead of high fives and handshakes.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately throw it away.
• Do not share food or drinks.
An Integris press release said people should not come to the emergency room just to be tested for the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.